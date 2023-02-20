PMPL 2023 Spring Thailand Week 1: HAIL Esports grabs pole spot, FaZe Clan ranks 18th

HAIL Esports has absolutely dominated the opening week of the PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring, clinching eight of their 20 matches and obtaining the top spot. The team has garnered 230 points, including 127 eliminations, so far in this competition.

XERXIA, who is playing their first tournament, saw a brilliant start to Week 1 and acquired the second position with 159 points by it ended. TEM Entertainment was only nine points behind them and had three Chicken Dinners, while Vampire Esports' consistent performances helped them earn the third spot in PMPL's Week 1.

Sharper and Buriram came fifth and sixth with 135 points each, followed by underdog squad Bermuda Esports. Bacon Time and Four Angry Birds were able to obtain the eighth and ninth positions and had 122 and 117 points, respectively. Some well-known organizations like Infinity, MS Chounburi, Faze Esports, and Valdus didn't see a good start, ending Week 1 in 11th, 16th, 18th, and 19th positions, respectively.

PMPL Thailand Day 5 match-wise highlights

XERXIA Esports started the day with an 11-kill victory on the Sanhok map courtesy of their player RNJ's eight eliminations, collecting a total of 21 points. KOG and TEM amassed 12 and 11 points respectively, while Faze Clan was unable to secure any points during the first game.

Week 1 standings of PMPL 2023 Thailand (Image via PUBG Mobile)

HAIL Esports' powerful run continued on the fifth day as well, capturing their seventh Chicken Dinner with eight finishes and strengthening their lead on the overall chart. Sharper and ONI too maintained their uniform outings and earned 16 and 16 and 13 points respectively. It was a back-to-back second game where Faze Clan went to the lobby without a single point.

TEM Entertainment's plenty of rights moves helped them acquire a 11-kill Chicken Dinner in the third round. Esportswala seized 18 points, including 12 eliminations there. HAIL and Buriram United too performed well and scored nine points each. TEM Morman was the top performer with five finishes.

Faze Clan finished 18th in PMPL Thailand Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

XERXIA obtained their second Chicken Dinner of the day with eight frags. However, the round belonged to Vampire Esports as they garnered 17 points out of which 13 came from eliminations. Faze Clan managed to play passively and plundered seven points after two bad games on the PMPL Day 5.

Getslow assisted HAIL Esports to achieve their eighth Chicken Dinner. The team yet again presented a well-controlled gameplay and was able to win the game. Bacon Time and XERXIA grabbed 16 and 15 points respectively after playing flawlessly. Faze Clan had another poor encounter as they only claimed two points.

Poll : 0 votes