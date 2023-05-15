PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Spring: Participants, schedule, PMWI slot, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Americas Championship 2023 Spring is just around the corner, where sixteen top-notch professional teams from North and South America will be vying for the coveted title and a spot in the World Invitational. Commencing on May 25, the four-day-long clash will witness five squads each from North America, Brazil, and LATAM, along with the reigning champions, engage in a thrilling battle for glory.

This high-stakes tournament is expected to be extremely competitive, with the region boasting some of the world's finest squads.

Brazilian teams are known for their attacking gameplay and have demonstrated powerful skills in numerous international competitions. The inaugural season of the PMPL Americas Championship in 2021 was won by the North American team Knights, while Brazilian sides clinched the other three editions.

Qualified teams for the PMPL Americas Spring Championship 2023 Spring

Influence Chemin (Invited) ]Why K GEE (North America) N Hyper Esports ( North America ) Dope Slayers ( North America ) The Chosen NA( North America ) The Panthers ( North America ) Team Jaguar(Argentina) All Glory Gaming (Mexico) Royals of War (Chile) OverKnight (Mexico ) Aton Esports(Mexico ) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) iNCO Gaming (Brazil) Flamengo Gaming (Brazil) Loops Esports (Brazil) Intense Game(Brazil)

Teams to watch out for

Keep an eye on Why K KEE, a group of highly skilled professional players from North America poised to make a big impact. With ample experience performing on grand stages, the team is well-equipped to excel. In addition, the roster of N Hyper Esports (formerly played for Nova Esports) is among the top-tier outfits in the Americas, known for its unparalleled dynamic gameplay. The side's recent strong showing in the PMPL is a testament to its abilities.

Alpha7 Esports has made a triumphant return to its original form, as evidenced by its victory in the PMPL: Brazil. The side defeated defending champions iNCO Gaming and Americas champion Influence Chemin. Loops Esports and Honorured Souls also demonstrated impressive prowess during the event, cementing its status as top contenders in this championship.

Team Jaguar, who consistently held the top position in the LATAM Pro League Spring, along with established teams such as Aton Esports, will bear the hopes of the Latin American region. All Glory Gaming and Royals of War from the region could also surprise everyone.

