PMPL Indonesia Fall 2023 Week 1: Overall standings, MVP scoreboard, overview, and more

The opening week of the PMPL Indonesia Fall Split 2023 came to a close recently, with Persija Evos emerging as the table topper in the overall standings. The two-week event, boasting an $80k prize pool, features the top 16 teams from Indonesia battling for the grand trophy and a position in the PMSL Fall.

Despite having a dismal Spring split, Persija demonstrated their caliber through some remarkable performances in the first week. Accumulating an impressive 289 points, the team secured an astonishing six chicken dinners. They stand alone as the only team to surpass 100 placement points and 150 eliminations.

PMPL Indonesia Week 1 Fall overview

Morph, who partnered with GPX to form Morph GPX, did well to grab second place with 215 points. The squad took three chicken dinners and eliminated 138 enemies in the first week.

Week 1 standings of Pro League Indonesia (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Voin Bulls, known for their impressive performance in the spring split, delivered an average showing during the first week and is occupying fifth place with 198 points. On the other hand, Kagendra, who initially held the top position at the end of the first day, had a decline in performance and now finds themselves in fourth place in the overall rankings.

Boom Esports, the defending champions, had a difficult start in this PMPL and was stuck in the lower positions. However, they showcased their resilience and mounted a comeback, ultimately finishing in sixth place with a total of 196 points.

Bigetron Esports, who held the top spot on Day 2, slipped down to seventh place with 188 points. The team struggled to accumulate placement points and managed to secure only one chicken dinner throughout the entire week.

Alter Ego, the reigning champions of PMSL Spring, appeared to be off their game right from the start. Despite a few noteworthy performances, they currently occupy 10th place with 163 points, after a lackluster performance overall. DEWA United ranked 15th with 104 points, while DOM had a terrible time as the only team who didn't even cross the 100 point mark, scoring only 51 points.

MVP rankings of PMPL Indonesia Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Zuxxy from Persija Evos leads the MVP race with 66 eliminations and more than 12.5k HP in damage. His teammates, RedFace and Linx, were third and fourth in the race for MVP, while Alter Ego Rosemary gained second place with 40 eliminations.

