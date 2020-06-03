PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Week 3 schedule and details 

One of the best things about PUBG Mobile is the competitive events that are organized by the developers. PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia League Stage Week 3 is starting tomorrow. A total of 16 matches are left in the league stage. Top 3 teams from the league stage of the tournament will qualify to the World League and 16 teams will qualify for PMPL South Asia Finals (including 3 PMWL teams).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-QKsxHowK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

credits :- pubgmobile esports

The schedule for Week 3 of PMPL is out and now we know on what time, which map will be played by the participants.

PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia Week 3 Schedule

Week 3 of PMPL begins tomorrow, i.e. 4th June, 2020 and will go on till 7th June, 2020.

WEEK 3 DAY 1 :- 4th June (Thursday)

MATCH 1 :- Erangel :- 18:30 [ A B C D]

MATCH 2 :- Sanhok :- 19:20 [A B C D]

MATCH 3 :- Miramar 20:10 [A B C D]

MATCH 4 :- Vikendi 21:00 [A B C D]

MATCH 5 :- Sanhok 21:50 [ A C D E]

WEEK 3 DAY 2 :- 5TH JUNE {FRIDAY}

MATCH 1 :- Miramar 18:30 [A C D E ]

MATCH 2 :- Vikendi 19:20 [A C D E ]

MATCH 3 :- Erangel 20:10 [ A C D E ]

MATCH 4 :- Miramar 21:00 [B C D E ]

MATCH 5 :- Vikendi 21:50 [ B C D E ]

WEEK 3 DAY 3 :- 6TH JUNE {SATURDAY}

MATCH 1 :- Erangel 18:30 [B C D E]

MATCH 2 :- Sanhok 19:20 [B C D E ]

MATCH 3 :- Vikendi 20:10 [A B C E ]

MATCH 4 :- Erangel 21:00 [A B C E]

MATCH 5 :- Sanhok 21:50 [A B C E]

WEEK 3 DAY 4 :- 7TH JUNE {SUNDAY}

MATCH 1 :- Miramar 18:30 [A B C E ]

MATCH 2 :- Erangel 19:20 [A B D E ]

MATCH 3 :- Sanhok 20:10 [ A B D E ]

MATCH 4 :- Miramar 21:00 [A B D E ]

MATCH 5 :- Vikendi 21:50 [A B D E ]

Total matches in PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia League Stage = 48 [W1 + W2+ W3]

PUBG Mobile PMPL SA League Stage is ending on 7th June. The finals of PUBG Mobile PMPL SA will commence on 12th June.

