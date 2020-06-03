PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Week 3 schedule and details
- Let's take a look at the complete schedule of PMPL South Asia week 3.
- PMPL South Asia Finals are starting on 12th June 2020.
One of the best things about PUBG Mobile is the competitive events that are organized by the developers. PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia League Stage Week 3 is starting tomorrow. A total of 16 matches are left in the league stage. Top 3 teams from the league stage of the tournament will qualify to the World League and 16 teams will qualify for PMPL South Asia Finals (including 3 PMWL teams).
The schedule for Week 3 of PMPL is out and now we know on what time, which map will be played by the participants.
PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia Week 3 Schedule
Week 3 of PMPL begins tomorrow, i.e. 4th June, 2020 and will go on till 7th June, 2020.
WEEK 3 DAY 1 :- 4th June (Thursday)
MATCH 1 :- Erangel :- 18:30 [ A B C D]
MATCH 2 :- Sanhok :- 19:20 [A B C D]
MATCH 3 :- Miramar 20:10 [A B C D]
MATCH 4 :- Vikendi 21:00 [A B C D]
MATCH 5 :- Sanhok 21:50 [ A C D E]
WEEK 3 DAY 2 :- 5TH JUNE {FRIDAY}
MATCH 1 :- Miramar 18:30 [A C D E ]
MATCH 2 :- Vikendi 19:20 [A C D E ]
MATCH 3 :- Erangel 20:10 [ A C D E ]
MATCH 4 :- Miramar 21:00 [B C D E ]
MATCH 5 :- Vikendi 21:50 [ B C D E ]
WEEK 3 DAY 3 :- 6TH JUNE {SATURDAY}
MATCH 1 :- Erangel 18:30 [B C D E]
MATCH 2 :- Sanhok 19:20 [B C D E ]
MATCH 3 :- Vikendi 20:10 [A B C E ]
MATCH 4 :- Erangel 21:00 [A B C E]
MATCH 5 :- Sanhok 21:50 [A B C E]
WEEK 3 DAY 4 :- 7TH JUNE {SUNDAY}
MATCH 1 :- Miramar 18:30 [A B C E ]
MATCH 2 :- Erangel 19:20 [A B D E ]
MATCH 3 :- Sanhok 20:10 [ A B D E ]
MATCH 4 :- Miramar 21:00 [A B D E ]
MATCH 5 :- Vikendi 21:50 [A B D E ]
Total matches in PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia League Stage = 48 [W1 + W2+ W3]
PUBG Mobile PMPL SA League Stage is ending on 7th June. The finals of PUBG Mobile PMPL SA will commence on 12th June.
