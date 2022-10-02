PMPL Pakistan Fall Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, MVP rankings, and more 

The second day of the Grand Finals of PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL): Pakistan Fall 2022 concluded on October 1. I8 Esports extended their lead after gaining 90 points in six matches, taking their total to 229.

Meanwhile, Team Qwerty showed immense prowess to cling on to third place. Despite adopting an aggressive approach, Quantum Rage stuck to fourth, while Magnus delivered a thumping win to retain their fifth rank.

PMPL Pak 2022 Fall Finals Day 2 Match Overview

Top 8 teams leaderboard after PMPL Pakistan Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Once again, I8 Esports started their day with a stellar performance, clinching a seven-frag chicken dinner. The team played passively and didn't lose anyone till the end. Team Qwerty secured second place with five kills while team R3D grabbed third spot with eight frags.

Quraysh Esports capitalized on their favored zone and claimed the second match of Sanhok with eight eliminations. Team TUF, with their healing, secured second place while Team Qwerty went aggressive to grab eight frags.

The third match was contested on Erangel. I8 Esports replicated their earlier exploits and won with 11 finishes. Team R3G gave them a tough fight but went a man down. That said, they still posted 15 frags in the match.

Team Bablu grabbed ninth spot after PMPL Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

3X Esports utilized the zone and its height to claim the fourth match. The side also posted 14 frags. Quantum Rage put up a good fight to finish second with 10 frags while Quraysh showed consistency by securing the third rank.

The former side finally got their first chicken dinner in the fifth match of Sanhok with nine kills. The team showed patience and eliminated inform Quraysh Esports to grab the win.

Magnus Esports went berserk in the sixth match with a whopping 17 frags. However, I8 Esports' consistency came to the fore as they scored another second rank finish. Faster from Magnus was named MVP of the match for his eight frag contributions.

PMPL Finals MVP rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Gravity leads the MVP rankings with 29 kills and 4638 damage, followed by his teammate Voltrux with 19 kills and 4876 damage.

October 2 is the last day of the finals, and all teams are vying for the prize. While there are only a few top contenders for the title, most sides are competing for six qualification spots for the PMPL South Asian Championship Fall.

