PMPL SA 2020 Finals: Results, World League qualified teams and list of all award winners

Presenting all the 16 position holders at the PMPL SA 2020.

The top seven teams at PMPL SA 2020 have qualified for the PMWL.

Prize distribution for PMPL SA 2020 Finals

The PMPL South Asia 2020 final stage ended on Sunday after a week of excitement and exhilaration. Celtz secured the first position and ended team TSM Entity's hopes on the final day of the league stage.

A total of 16 teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) participated in the tournament and performed impressively while competing fiercely against one another.

The top seven teams have qualified for the upcoming PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero. On that note, let us take a look at the all the individual award winners at PMPL South Asia 2020.

Qualified Teams for PMWL 2020:

TSM | Entity Orange Rocks GodLike Synergy Celtz MegaStars IND

League Stage Total Prize Pool: $138,500.

Prize money for various position holders at PMPL South Asia 2020:

Kill Leader (Most Valuable Player):

Advertisement

TSM Entity's ClutchGod won the $1000 prize for registering 33 kills with a damage of 4928 along with clocking 19.41 average minutes of survival.

Ranks 1st - 4th:

These teams have already booked their tickets to the PMWL 2020 from the league stage of PMPL SA 2020.

#1: Celtz topped the PMPL points tally with 213 points, including two chicken dinners and 83 kills in 15 games. Along with that, they won $40,000 as prize money.

#2: TSM Entity secured the second spot in the PMPL points table with 202 points, including three chicken dinners and 99 kills in 15 games. Along with that, they won $20,000 as prize money.

#3: MegaStars secured the third spot in the PMPL points table with 167 points, including one chicken dinner and 63 kills. Along with that, they won $14,000 as prize money.

#4: Orange Rock secured the third spot with 165 points, including three chicken dinners and 61 kills. Along with that, they won $8,000 as prize money.

Ranks 5th & 6th:

SynerGE, IND secured the 5th and 6th positions respectively in the PMPL SA 2020 points table. Along with that, each team won $6,500 prize money.

Ranks 7th & 8th:

GodLike and Fnatic secured the 7th and 8th positions in the PMPL SA 2020 points table respectively. Along with that, each team won $5,500 prize money.

Ranks 9th and 10th:

U Mumba Esports and ElementriX secured the 9th and 10th positions in the PMPL SA 2020 points table respectively. Along with that, each team won $5,000 prize money.

Ranks 11th & 12th:

Team Xtreme and Marcus Gaming secured the 11th and 12th positions respectively in the PMPL SA 2020 points table. Along with that, each team won $4,500 prize money.

Ranks 13th & 14th:

Soul and Team Tamilas secured the 13th & 14th positions respectively in the PMPM SA 2020 points table. Along with that, each team won $3,500 prize money.

Ranks 15th & 16th:

VsgCRAWLERS and PowerHouse secured the 15th &16th positions respectively in the PMPL SA 2020 points table. Along with that, each team won $2,750 prize money.