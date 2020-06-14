PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings

Celtz topped the PMPL South Asia 2020 leaderboard with 213 points after Day 3.

TSM Entity and Megastars were the runner-ups at the PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 tournament.

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 Overall Standings (Top Half) after Day 3

The final stage of the PMPL South Asia 2020 Grand Final Stage concluded tonight. All 16 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) competed fiercely during the last day of the tournament.

Earlier, five teams were supposed to qualify for PMPL South Asia. But now, four teams from the league stage and three from the final stage will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

A total of five matches were played on Day 3 in the PMPL Finals 2020. At the end of the day, Team Celtz topped the leaderboard with 213 points and two whopping chicken dinners. They were followed by TSM Entity and Megastars, the duo racking up 202 and 167 points respectively.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals Day 3 Overall Standings:

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 Overall Standings (Bottom Half) after Day 3

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 Final Points Table after Day 3:

#1 Celtz - 213 points (83 kills)

#2 TSM Entity - 202 points (99 kills)

#3 Megastars - 167 points (63 kills)

#4 Orange Rock - 165 points (61 kills)

#5 SynerGE - 161 points (55 kills)

#6 IND - 160 points (66 kills)

#7 Godlike - 144 points (50 kills)

#8 Fnatic - 128 points (58 kills)

#9 U Mumba Esports - 116 points (61 kills)

#10 Elementrix - 111 points (37 kills)

#11 Team Xtreme - 108 points (45 kills)

#12 Marcos Gaming - 106 points (51 kills)

#13 Soul - 95 points (34 kills)

#14 Team Tamilas - 93 points (33 kills)

#15 vsg Crawlers - 87 points (30 kills)

#16 Powerhouse - 74 points (29 kills).

PMPL Finals Overall Kill Leaders after Day 3:

PMPL Overall Kill Leaders

#1 SGE Seervi: 23 kills

#2 Celtz Ultron: 22 kills

#3 Celtz Attanki: 21 kills

#4 TeamIND Snax: 21 kills

#5 Fnatic Owais: 20 kills.

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and is scheduled to go on till 14th June.

Five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The final stage of the PMPL South Asia competition will go on for three days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the PMPL Grand Finals on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

