PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Spring Day 2: Overall standings, top 3 players and more

The second day of the PMPL SEA Championship 2022 just got over. In total, 16 teams representing four regions in South East Asia are competing for the trophy. Over the past three days, teams have played 18 matches spread across three classic maps.

D'Xavier from Vietnam maintained their pole position with 63 kills and 133 points. The team didn't have the best of days and could only accumulate 42 points.

Eagle Esports did well to climb one spot to finish in second place with 110 points, while Thai team Vampire Esports climbed four to clinch third. RRQ had a below-par day as they slipped to sixth place with 99 points, while Infinity and ION are in 9th and 12th place respectively.

PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Day 2 match overview

PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Spring Overall standings after day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

TEM Entertainment won the first match of the day on Erangel with 11 kills. Vampire Esports came second with four kills while Bacon Time managed to grab nine eliminations in the match.

With seven kills, Farang Esports showed patience to secure their chicken dinner in the second match of the day. They got tough competition from ION Esports, who came second with nine kills.

BN United went all out to claim the third match of the day with 15 kills. The team took exploited the roof of the house to claim their first chicken dinner. Yoodo Alliance came close to claiming second place with eight kills.

With nine kills, Malaysian team Dingoz Esports took advantage of the zone in the fourth match of Sanhok to claim the chicken. They eliminated Infinity in second place, which took seven frags.

Farang Legend showed their class to win the second chicken of the day with 14 kills. Vampire Esports once again made it to the podium with 12 eliminations.

The final match of the day was once again won by TEM Entertainment with 12 kills, where Fluk was named MVP for his six eliminations. ION Esports came second with 10 kills while Infinity once again made it to the podium with four.

Top 3 eliminators after PMPL SEA Championship day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Championship will conclude tomorrow, and it is so tight that anyone within the top six has a chance to win. Catch the action live on PUBG Mobile Esports at 4.10 PM local time.

