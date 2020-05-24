PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 1 results and overall standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 Overall Standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 is well underway. A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling for a slot in PMWL 2020 and a massive prize pool of $200,000. The first day of the second week is now over.

A total of five games were played on Day 1 of Week 2. At the end of the day, ORANGE ROCK tops the leaderboard with 290 points and five chicken dinners. They are followed by GODLIKE and SYNERGE with 260 and 255 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings of PMPL South Asia 2020 after Day 1 of Week 2.

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 290 points (107 kills)

#2 GODLIKE - 260 points (104 kills)

#3 SYNERGE - 255 points (115 kills)

#4 TSM-ENTITY - 237 points (107 kills)

#5 FNATIC - 223 points (77 kills)

#6 IND - 220 points (86 kills)

#7 MEGA STARS - 191 points (78 kills)

#8 U MUMBA ESPORTS - 188 points (78 kills)

#9 SouL - 174 points (78 kills)

#10 MARCOS GAMING - 174 points (42 kills)

#11 VSGCRAWLERS - 173 points (67 kills)

#12 CELTZ - 161 points (60 kills)

#13 POWERHOUSE - 143 points (43 kills)

#14 TEAM TAMILAS - 141 points (67 kills)

#15 JYAN MAARA - 130 points (45 kills)

#16 INES- 127 points (47 kills)

#17 TEAM EXTREME - 120 points (43 kills)

#18 TEAM HYPE - 105 points (39 kills)

#19 ELEMENTRIX - 103 points (34 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY- 89 points (38 kills)

PMPL South Asia would go on till 14th June. Five teams would proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

