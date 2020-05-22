PMPL South Asia 2020: Groups, Date and Time Details

PMPL South Asia 2020 Groups, Date and Time

PMPL South Asia 2020 resumes on 22nd May 2020 after it got postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh would battle in the tournament for a prize pool of $200,000, and spots in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

The battle lines are drawn! See you tomorrow in an epic show, as we open curtains to the biggest league!#pmpl #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/laRAqo9nSf — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) May 21, 2020

Divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E), the top three teams would get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots would be filled up by the top two squads from the finals stage of the PMPL tournament.

PMPL 2020 South Asia Groups

PMPL South Asia 2020 Team Groups

PMPL South Asia 2020 features nine qualified teams from the PMCO India Finals 2020 and six teams that qualified from the PMCO South Asia Finals 2020. The competition also has five directly invited teams.

Here is the list of all teams that would resume their battles in PMPL South Asia 2020, along with the groups they are placed in:

Group A

TSM-ENTITY

MARCOS GAMING

TEAM HYPE

SOLTISQUAD

Group B

SOUL

TEAM TAMILAS

JYANMAARA

CELTZ

Group C

SYNERGE

MEGASTARS

DEADEYES GUY

VSGCRAWLERS

Group D

IND

ORANGE ROCK

TEAM XTREME

UMEXRXN

Group E

POWERHOUSE

GODLIKE

ELEMENTRIX

FNATIC

PMPL 2020 South Asia Timings

PMPL South Asia 2020 would be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube Channel. There would be a total of five matches in a day. The live stream on each matchday would begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 3 of Week 1 (22nd May):

Matches

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 3: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 4: Erangel

Erangel Match 5: Sanhok

As per the current standings of PMPL SA 2020, UMExRXN leads the points table with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow close behind in second and third place, with 123 and 121 points respectively.

