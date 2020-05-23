PMPL South Asia 2020: Orange Rock bags the second chicken dinner of Day 4 

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 3 Match 4 Standings

Day four of the PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament is in full swing as the action rolls into Week 2 after a temporary gap.

The fourth match of the day took place in Miramar from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Querto Paraiso to Chummacera, and the first play zone was formed on the north-east side of the map.

How did the fourth match on Day-4 of PMPL 2020 unfold?

Early Game

The fans didn't witness any early action in the game since all the teams decided to play for place points. The flight path passed by the edge of the map. When the first zone started shrinking, the teams started clashing with each other and fought a few intense battles.

Mid Game

The fourth round was not in favour of VSG Crawlers as the team finished in #16 spot. Even team Soul, who got the chicken dinner in the last round, failed to survive for long in the battlefield. Eventually, Soul's journey ended in #14 spot. TSM Entity also failed to perform well in the Miramar sands and got eliminated in the second half of the game.

Late Game

The final moments in the fourth match on Day 4 of PMPL 2020 were definitely glorious for Orange Rock fans. The professional team, featuring leading players, ruled the final fight and seized the chicken dinner from GodLike clan. Orange Rock got the second victory of the day, with a total of 9 kills on the table.

Top 5 players of Match 4

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game qualifiers schedule announced.