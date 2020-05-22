PMPL South Asia 2020: Orange Rocks wins Match 2 of Day 3

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 3 Match 2 Standings

After a scintillating Map 1 on Day 3 of the PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile, teams moved onto the second stage of the day with Team GodLike taking the early lead.

The second match of the day took place in Sanhok, one of the beloved maps in professional PUBG Mobile. The flight path of the map stretched from Camp Alpha to Mongnai, and the first play zone was formed on the south side of the map.

Early Game

Three squads landed at Bootcamp in Sanhok, which is specially known for its renowned hot drops. As a result, we got to see some early action into the game. After leaving the Paradise resort, Mega clan was all set to engage in the battles. However, Mega Swag got knocked by TX clan while crossing the road.

Considering the week defence of opponent team, the whole of Mega clan pushed and finished them off in style.

Mid Game

GodLike's IGL Kronten Gaming got knocked by UME clan, as the whole team got subsequently sandwiched. After a few minutes, UME got a bunch of other kills in the warehouses, while securing the archer tower. At that point, UME was playing aggressively and was leading the points table.

Late Game

In the late game, Team souL decided to scout and secure the edge of the zone to gain a prime location during the zone shrinking process. Meanwhile, a team member of Elementrix clan spotted them and started firing at the opponents. After a few unsuccessful attempts, he ignored the battle. Orange Rock took the final battle and finished at #1 position, taking the coveted chicken dinner of the game.

Top 5 players of Match 2

