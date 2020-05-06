PMPL South Asia 2020 to resume again from 16th May 2020

PMPL South Asia 2020

PMPL South Asia 2020 was indefinitely postponed till further notice to ensure the safety of players, fans and officials following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling with each other in this event to secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). PMPL South Asia 2020 has a massive prize pool of $ 200,000.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Revised Dates

The organisers are now planning to resume the tournament again. According to Sportskeeda's sources, PMPL South Asia 2020 will resume on 16th May 2020.

The official notification regarding the same will be out soon on various PUBG Mobile handles. It will be an online event considering the lockdown situation in the country. The event will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Teams

The twenty participating teams have been divided into five groups. Here is the list of the groups and teams that would continue their battle for glory in PMPL South Asia 2020:

Group A

TSM-ENTITY

MARCOS GAMING

TEAM HYPE

SOLTISQUAD

Group B

SOUL

TEAM TAMILAS

JYANMAARA

CELTZ

Group C

SYNERGE

MEGASTARS

DEADEYES GUY

VSGCRAWLERS

Group D

IND

ORANGE ROCK

TEAM XTREME

UMEXRXN

Group E

POWERHOUSE

GODLIKE

ELEMENTRIX

FNATIC

As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, UMExRXN is leading the points table, with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow UMExRXN in second and third place, with 123 and 121 points, respectively.

PMPL SA has been divided into two stages - the League stage and the Finals. The top three teams will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be awarded to the top two teams from the PMPL Final stage.

Meanwhile PUBG Mobile has also announced the PUBG Mobile India Series or PMIS 2020. The registration for the same have started.

The tournament offers a massive prize pool of INR 5,000,000. Eligible players can register their teams on the PUBG Mobile India official website.

