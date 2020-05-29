PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 2 results and overall standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 2 Overall Standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 has entered its second week and Day 2 of Week 2 has concluded. A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling for a slot in PMWL 2020 and a massive prize pool of $200,000.

A total of five games were played on Day 2 of Week 2 and at the end of the day, ORANGE ROCK tops the leaderboard with 365 points and six chicken dinners. They are followed by GODLIKE and SynerGE with 294 and 281 points respectively.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Standings - Week 2 Day 2

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Week 2 Day 2 Results

Here are the overall standings of PMPL South Asia 2020 after Day 2 of Week 2:

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 365 points (138 kills)

#2 GODLIKE - 302 points (120 kills)

#3 SynerGE - 294 points (137 kills)

#4 TSM-Entity - 281 points (122 kills)

#5 IND - 267 points (103 kills)

Advertisement

#6 Fnatic - 262 points (95 kills)

#7 MegaStars - 240 points (95 kills)

#8 U Mumba Esports - 213 points (90 kills)

#9 Marcos Gaming - 211 points (85 kills)

#10 PowerHouse - 210 points (70 kills)

#11 SouL - 191 points (84 kills)

#12 vsgCRAWLERS - 186 points (76 kills)

#13 Celtz - 176 points (68 kills)

#14 Team Xtreme - 158 points (50 kills)

#15 TeamTamilas - 155 points (72 kills)

#16 DEADEYES GUY - 151 points (60 kills)

#17 JyanMaara - 149 points (49 kills)

#18 Elementrix - 142 points (48 kills)

#19 INES - 131 points (49 kills)

#20 Team HYPE- 130 points (53 kills)

PMPL SA 2020 Week 2 Day 2 Overall Kill Leaders

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 2 Overall Kill Leaders

#1 MegaVEXE - 40 kills (7443 damage)

#2 ORmaviūūū - 39 kills (7818 damage)

#3 TSMenZGOD - 39 kills (7379 damage)

#4 SGEseervi - 39 kills (6887 damage)

#5 SGEaustinX - 38 kills (6993 damage)

#6 ORDaljiTsk - 38 kills (6655 damage)

#7 TeamINDSlayer - 32 kills (7211 damage)

#8 SGEted - 32 kills (7005 damage)

#9 GodLSmkieOP - 32 kills (5659 damage)

#10 GodLGiLL - 30 kills (7705 damage)

PMPL South Asia is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams would proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster to disband after PMPL SA 2020