PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 2 schedule officially announced
- PUBG Mobile have announced the complete schedule of Week 2 Day 2 of PMPL South Asia 2020.
- A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling in PMPL SA 2020 for a massive prize pool of $200,000.
PMPL South Asia 2020 is currently in the second week of the league stage. The first day is over and the Day 2 of Week 2 will be played on 29th May 2020. At the end of Week 2 Day 1, ORANGE ROCK topped the leaderboard with 290 points and five chicken dinners. They were followed by GODLIKE and SynerGE with 260 and 255 points respectively.
A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will compete in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The complete schedule of Week 2 Day 2 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has also been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.
PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2020 Week 2 Day 1 Schedule
PMPL South Asia 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube Channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.
Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 2 of Week 2:
Matches
- Match 1: Miramar (A C D E)
- Match 2: Vikendi (A C D E)
- Match 3: Erangel (A C D E)
- Match 4: Miramar (B C D E)
- Match 5: Vikendi (B C D E)
You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:
The PMPL South Asia will go on till 14th June, and a total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.
Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India series In-Game Qualifiers dates extended till 27th May