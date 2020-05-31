PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 4 results and overall standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 4 Overall Standings

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $ 200000 and is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams would proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMPL on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

The second week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 is now over. All the 20 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) performed impressively while competing fiercely against one another.

A total of five games were played on Day 4 of Week 2 in PMPL 2020. At the end of the day, ORANGE ROCK topped the leaderboard with 457 points and seven chicken dinners. They are followed by TSM-Entity and GODLIKE with 435 and 411 points respectively.

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 457 points (171 kills)

#2 TSM-Entity - 435 points (194 kills)

#3 GODLIKE - 411 points (151 kills)

#4 MegaStars - 340 points (132 kills)

#5 SynerGE - 330 points (154 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 325 points (119 kills)

#7 PowerHouse - 306 points (109 kills)

#8 IND - 303 points (120 kills)

#9 SouL - 293 points (127 kills)

#10 vsgCRAWLERS - 287 points (122 kills)

#11 Marcos Gaming - 276 points (115 kills)

#12 U Mumba Esports - 264 points (116 kills)

#13 Celtz - 232 points (93 kills)

#14 Team Xtreme - 227 points (77 kills)

#15 Elementrix - 227 points (76 kills)

#16 TeamTamilas - 215 points (97 kills)

#17 INES - 187 points (65 kills)

#18 Team HYPE - 181 points (73 kills)

#19 JyanMaara - 174 points (60 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY - 167 points (66 kills).

#1 MegaVEXE - 56 kills (10502 damage)

#2 TSMenZGOD - 52 kills (10406 damage)

#3 TSMentJONATHAN - 50 kills (11487 damage)

#4 ORmaviūūū - 48 kills (9715 damage)

#5 ORDaljitsk - 48 kills (8812 damage)

#6 GodLSmxkieOP - 39 kills (7851 damage)

#7 PH☒DARK - 43 kills (11037 damage)

#8 SouLReGaLToS - 42 kills (7944 damage)

#9 SGEseervi - 41 kills (8303 damage)

#10 GodLGiLL - 40 kills (11406 damage).

