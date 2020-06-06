PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 2 results and overall standings

A look at how the points table looks after Day 2 of the third week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage.

ORANGE ROCK top the leaderboard with 599 points and 10 chicken dinners.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Post Day 3 Overall Standings

The third and final week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage is underway and the battles of the second day are over. All the 20 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) performed impressively and competed fiercely throughout the day.

The top three teams in the overall leaderboard of the League Stage will directly qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

A total of five games were played on Day 2 of Week 3 in PMPL 2020. At the end of the day, ORANGE ROCK topped the leaderboard with 599 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners. They were followed by TSM-Entity and SynerGE, who racked up 564 and 505 points respectively.

PMPL SA 2020 Week 3 Day 2 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Week 3 Day 2 Results

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 Points Table after Day 2 of Week 3:

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 599 points (219 kills)

#2 TSM-Entity - 564 points (240 kills)

Advertisement

#3 SynerGE - 505 points (233 kills)

#4 GODLIKE - 447 points (167 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 419 points (160 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 397 points (159 kills)

#7 IND - 362 points (148 kills)

#8 vsgCRAWLERS - 360 points (143 kills)

#9 U Mumba Esports - 358 points (156 kills)

#10 Marcos Gaming - 345 points (139 kills)

PMPL South Asia 2020 Post Day 3 Overall Standings

#11 SouL - 339 points (141 kills)

#12 PowerHouse - 335 points (123 kills)

#13 Celtz - 286 points (116 kills)

#14 Team Xtreme - 276 points (98 kills)

#15 JyanMaara - 273 points (92 kills)

#16 Elementrix - 263 points (92 kills)

#17 INES - 243 points (83 kills)

#18 TeamTamilas - 237 points (108 kills)

#19 Team HYPE - 218 points (87 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY - 213 points (85 kills).

PMPL SA 2020 Week 3 Day 2 Top 5 Kill Leaders

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 2 Overall Kill Leaders

#1 TSMentJONATHAN - 71 kills (15826 damage)

#2 MegaVEXE - 64 kills (12826 damage)

#3 SGEted - 63 kills (12012 damage)

#4 SGEseervi - 61 kills (12439 damage)

#5 TSMenZGOD - 61 kills (12173 damage)

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the PMPL on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster to disband after PMPL SA 2020