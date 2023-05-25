PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals Day 2: Teams, map rotation, Day 1 overview, and more

Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals will take place on Friday, May 26. It will also mark the completion of 50% of this event's total number of matches. This stage comprises 16 teams from the South Asia region fighting each other, and the event has a grand cash prize pool of $150K. Tencent has also allocated one slot from this event to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023.

A few renowned teams like AgonXi8 from Pakistan, IHC from Mongolia, and more saw a slow start to the PMPL Championship Grand Finale. These squads can get back on track if they perform consistently on Day 2, which will boast six games across three maps.

Teams like 4Mercial and Stalwart, however — who are currently in excellent positions — will look to increase the points gap between them and the bottom squads.

PMPL SA Championship Finals Day 2 teams

SA Championship 2023 Spring prize pool distribution (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Here are all the teams that will be participating in Day 2's games:

Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) 4Mercial Vibes (Mongolia) Mabetex Esports (Mongolia) High Voltage (Nepal) DRS Gaming (Nepal) T2K (Nepal) LEO Esports (Nepal) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Illumin8 Crew (Nepal) NB Esports (Mongolia) Quantum Rage (Pakistan) TUF Esports (Pakistan) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) Magnus Esports (Pakistan) R3gicide (Pakistan) Seventh Element (Pakistan)

Day 2 map rotation

The second day will have a similar map order and schedule as the first one and will start at 5:30 pm IST.

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Erangel Match 4 - Sanhok Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Day 1 highlights of PMPL Championship Finals

It was a spectacular day for 4Mercial Vibes, as this Mongolian squad conquered 50% of their matches, grabbing three Chicken Dinners and amassing 87 points at an impressive average of 14.5. Their athletes, DOK and Refus, took 15 and 14 eliminations, respectively.

The duo was unstoppable throughout the opening day. East and Apex also contributed to their team's success by picking up 10 and 9 kills, respectively.

Stalwart Esports also played well and ended the first day in second place with 62 points. This renowned unit also bagged one Chicken Dinner in the process. They now have 18 matches left to get themselves to the chart's top. Action was the top performer from this squad, with 14 kills and 1,851 damage.

High Voltage and DRS Gaming from Nepal managed to secure the third and fifth spots on Day 1 with 59 and 37 points. On the other hand, Quantum Rage and AgonXi8 were ninth and tenth after garnering 28 points each in their first six encounters of the PMPL Championship Finals. Seventh Elements gained only seven points and finished Day 1 in the 16th position.

