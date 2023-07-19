PMRC 2023 MEA vs EU: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 MEA vs Europe commences on July 20. Spanning three days, this event will showcase the finest eight teams from the PMPL MEA Championship alongside the top eight teams from the European Championship Spring. The is the first regional clash event between these two regions.

The venue for the $100,000 event will be Riyadh Boulevard, the same location that hosted the PMWI 2023. Each day of the tournament will consist of two Team Deathmatches and six classic matches and will be streamed on the official Youtube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PMRC 2023 MEA vs EU teams

Here is the list of the 16 teams participating in this competition:

Geekay Esports Crash Gaming Nigma Galaxy Brute Force Arab Golden Galaxy Vision Esports GQ Team RTG Esports Fire Flux Esports Nexus Gaming Gaimin Gladiators MadBulls Next Ruya Excuse Me Regnum Carya Esports ARR Esports

Fire Flux Esports, the winner of the PMPL European League, had an average showing in the PMWI. However, given the experience of the roster members, they possess all the necessary abilities to emerge as the top team in the upcoming PMRC competition.

Gaimin Gladiators is a team to keep a close eye on. While they performed admirably in three events, they could not secure a victory in any of them. They attained third place in both the European Championship and PMWI Main Event and finished fourth in the All-Stars event.

Nigma Galaxy experienced a decline in form this year after their impressive run in 2022. However, with the addition of Koops, they achieved a third-place finish in the MEA Championship. The team is now eager to secure their first title of the year. The firm signed Koops, a North American PUBG Mobile star, earlier this year in February.

Next Ruya experienced a series of ups and downs in the past few months. However, despite the roller coaster ride, the squad has the potential to dominate this PMRC.

This event will not only provide an opportunity for more teams to gain exposure and comprehend the game style of other regions but also serve as a platform for them to showcase their strengths and prove themselves at a bigger level. The PMRC will run from July 20 to 23.