PMSL 2023 Fall Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Fall began on August 2, 2023. Vietnam’s D’Xavier has seen a fantastic start, topping Day 1's standings with 62 points and two Chicken Dinners. PMWI 2023 champions Vampire Esports took second place with 60 points, 38 kills, and no Chicken Dinners. Malaysia’s SEM9 were right behind them with 55 points and 37 finishes.

Yoodo Alliance’s aggressive gameplay helped them gain the fourth rank with 49 points, including 35 eliminations. Persija Evos, the current PMPL Indonesia champions, won two Chicken Dinners on Day 1 and claimed the fifth spot with 45 points.

Geek and Boom Esports came ninth and tenth with 29 and 28 points, respectively. FaZe Clan and BTR had a normal day, ending it in the 12th and 13th positions. Team Secret saw a bad start as this Malaysian came 15th with eight points.

PMSL Fall Day 1 match-wise overview

Day 1 scoreboard of PMSL Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

After exhibiting strategic gameplay, Persija Evos conquered this game with seven kills. Yoodo Alliance claimed 15 points, which included nine eliminations. Vampire and Bigetron registered 11 points each in the encounter.

Match 2 - Erangel

SEM9 was unstoppable in the second game, clinching an impressive 17-kill Chicken Dinner and scoring 17 points. Yoodo Alliance also played fiercely in this match's first few zones and took 13 points, out of which 12 came from finishes. D’Xavier gained 11 points after showing their impressive exploits.

Match 3 - Erangel

Following their early elimination in the previous game, Persija Evos acquired a second victory in Day 1's third match with nine kills. PUBG Mobile veteran and a member of this team, Zuxxy, obtained four eliminations. SEM9 yet again played wisely and grabbed 15 points.

Match 4 - Erangel

D’Xavier’s first win came in Match 4, where they displayed their great potential. Vampire Esports also put up a fantastic performance, adding 16 points to their name. Alter Ego, the defending champions, looked impressive and accumulated 13 points.

Match 5 - Miramar

The fifth battle of PMSL Day 1 was absolutely dominated by Vampire Esports, as this Thai squad eliminated 20 enemies despite not winning the Chicken Dinner. Xerxia won this game with 20 points. Malaysia’s Geek Esports scored eight points there.

Match 6 - Miramar

D’Xavier took control of the sixth encounter, marking their second victory with 21 points. Genesis Esports also made a good comeback and collected 20 points. Vampire was eliminated early in the last game of Day 1.