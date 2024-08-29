  • home icon
  • PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and overview 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 29, 2024 05:01 GMT
Day 1 of PMSL CSA Fall Week 2 was held on August 28 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Day 1 of the PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Week 2 took place on August 28, with Groups A, B, C, and D competing in six matches. 4Merical Vibes claimed the first position on the leaderboard with 76 points and one Chicken Dinner. AORX finished second with 72 points and two Chicken Dinners. Third-placed AS i8 Esports and fourth-placed DRS Gaming accumulated 44 points each.

Falcons Force ranked fifth with 42 points. De Muerte, who topped the table on Week 1, managed 32 points and came in sixth.

Day 1 overall standings of PMSL CSA Fall League Week 2

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Week 2:

  1. 4Merical Vibes - 76 points
  2. AORX - 72 points
  3. AS I8 Esports - 44 points
  4. DRS Gaming - 44 points
  5. Falcon Force - 42 points
  6. De Muerte - 32 points
  7. Arced - 32 points
  8. Stalwart Esports - 30 points
  9. Major Pride - 29 points
  10. KS AXE - 29 points
  11. LEO Esports - 24 points
  12. R8 Esports - 21 points
  13. A1 Esports - 20 points
  14. NOT Noobes - 19 points
  15. Stronger Esports -17 points
  16. RUKH Esports - 11 points
  17. Horaa Esports - 0 points
  18. IHC Esports - 0 points
  19. R3GICIDE - 0 points
  20. 52 Esports - 0 points

Overview

Match 1 - Sanhok

AORX pulled off a 24-point victory in the first match on Day 1 of the PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Week 2. AS i8 Esports and DRS Gaming bagged 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Erangel

Mongolia’s Stalwart Esports claimed a stunning 20-point Chicken Dinner in the second encounter of the day. R8 Esports earned 12 points with the help of six frags, while Falcon Force grabbed 10 points.

Match 3 - Erangel

De Muerte registered a 18-point win in the third match of the day. 4Merical Vibes racked up 19 points and 14 kills. Meanwhile, KS AXE secured 10 points.

Match 4 - Erangel

4Merical Vibes emerged victorious in the fourth fixture of the day with 29 points. Falcons Force added 18 points to their name, while LEO clinched nine points.

Match 5 - Miramar

In the fifth match of the day, AORX earned their second Chicken Dinner of the PMSL Week 2 with 24 points. Arced accumulated 11 points and five eliminations. Meanwhile, 4Merical Vibes was eliminated with only three points.

Match 6 - Miramar

AS i8 Esports ended the day with a 17-point victory. DRS Gaming looked great in the encounter as the team also registered 17 points. Meanwhile, AORX and 4Merical bagged 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
