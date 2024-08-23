PMSL 2024 CSA League Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 3 of the PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League wrapped up on August 23. De Muerte and AS I8 Esports remained in first and second places with 162 and 150 points respectively. Both teams have claimed two Chicken Dinners each in their 18 matches. LEO Esports stood third with 125 points, while another decent outing propelled 4Merical Vibes to fourth with 122 points.

Not Noobs and R3gicide scored 114 and 106 points respectively. The top six teams have played 18 matches each. Horaa Esports jumped to seventh with 88 points despite playing only 12 matches. DRS Gaming finished 11th with 69 points, followed by KS Axe. Further down, Mongolia’s Falcon Force ranked 16th with 55 points.

Group D faced no matches on Day 3 of the PMSL. All six matches featured teams from Groups A, B, C, and E. Each of the 20 participants will play 24 games in the initial week of the League.

Trending

PMSL CSA League overall standings after Day 3

De Muerte - 162 points AS I8 Esports - 150 points LEO Esports - 125 points 4Merical Vibes - 122 points Not Noobs - 114 points R3gicide - 106 points Horaa Esports - 88 points R8 Esports - 88 points Arced - 74 points IHC Esports - 73 points DRS Gaming - 69 points KS Axe - 68 points Stalwart Esports - 59 points Major Pride - 58 points AORX - 57 points Falcon Force - 55 points RUKH Esports - 54 points A1 Esports - 54 points Stronger Esports - 42 points 52 Esports - 32 points

Match 13 - Sanhok

RUKH bounced back in its first encounter of Day 3 and secured a 16-point Chicken Dinner. AS I8 and AORX grabbed 14 and 10 points respectively, while 4Marical Vibes settled for nine.

Match 14 - Erangel

De Muerte acquired its third Chicken Dinner of the PMSL with 20 points. A brilliant display from LEO yielded an impressive 19-point tally. R3gicide from Pakistan earned 11 points, including six kills.

Match 15 -Erangel

Stalwart Esports sealed its first Chicken Dinner of the League Stage with 19 points. RUKH Esports managed 12 crucial points, while Arced, AS I8, and LEO amassed 11 apiece.

Match 16 - Erangel

Horaa Esports won a 22-point Chicken Dinner. 4Merical Vibes delivered a fierce display and racked up 18 points. Falcon Force added 13 points to its tally.

Match 17 - Miramar

R8 Esports registered a 25-point victory in its penultimate match of the PMSL Day 3. Arced and Not Noobs obtained 11 and 10 important points respectively.

Match 18 - Miramar

4Merical Vibes clinched a thumping 23-point Chicken Dinner in its 18th encounter. Meanwhile, R8 Esports adopted an aggressive approach and claimed 21 points, including 16 finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!