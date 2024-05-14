PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring: Teams, format, prize pool, and more

The PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring takes place from May 15 to June 9, where the 20 best teams from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will compete against one another for a humongous prize of $400,000. This one-month-long battle is scheduled to be played in two stages, League and Grand Finals. The event will determine the top five teams that will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024.

The top three teams from the Middle East and Africa Qualifier have been selected for this spring edition. The top two clubs each from the Europe and Turkey Qualifiers have reached here. The remaining 13 are the partnered organizations, that have recently collaborated with the game.

The League Stage, featuring 20 teams, is set to be held from May 15 to June 2, 2024. There are a total of five groups with four teams each. They will contest across three weeks with the top 16 advancing to the Grand Finals, scheduled for June 7 to 9.

PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring participants

These 20 teams are ready to clash with each other in the Super League:

Fire Flux Natus Vincere Team Falcons Team Spirit 3DMAX Brute Force FUT Esports Nigma Galaxy Gaimin Gladiators Onyx Ravens POWR Esports Twisted Minds Digital Athletics Heroic Money Regnum Carya Bra Esports IW NRX Besiktas Esports S2G Esports Virtus Pro

Team Spirit, a famous club, debuted PUBG Mobile after signing the ex-Major Pride’s lineup in February this year. They recently grabbed second rank in the Europe Qualifier and reached this PMSL event. The lineup, led by Kitsune, will be one of the teams to follow in the tournament.

Natus Vincere re-entered the scene in the first month of 2024. They recently also took part in the Global Open Brazil but faced challenges and were eliminated from that event during the Qualifier stage. S2G Gaming and IW NRX were impressive in the Global Open (PMGO) as they earned fifth and sixth positions respectively. Regnum Carya Bra obtained ninth place there.

Nigma Galaxy, a top-tier PUBG Mobile squad, also had a disappointing run in the Global Open. The firm will be looking forward to return to its original form and ensure a respectable finish in the PMSL Spring.

Popular clubs like Falcons, Heroic, Virtus, and Gaimin Gladiators are also some of the teams to watch out for in this spring season. Fans can watch this tournament live on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports at 18:00 CEST.