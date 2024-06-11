PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring: Winners, prize pool distribution, qualified teams for PMWC, and more

Brute Force from Russia emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 EMEA Spring. The club displayed spectacular performances in the Grand Finals and scored 183 points with the help of 106 eliminations and three Chicken Dinners. The lineup was also impressive during the League Stage. The club was awarded a cash prize of $69,750.

IW NRX from Turkey claimed second rank with 143 points and two Chicken Dinners. The squad maintained their rhythm in 18 matches played in the PMSL Grand Finals. Besiktas Black, who stumbled in the League Stage, bounced back in the Finale and registered third place to their name with 141 points. The side kicked off the ultimate stage with a thumping Chicken Dinner and managed to maintain their position in the top five.

Money Makers were fourth in the overall standings with 140 points, including 77 eliminations. Team Spirit, who recently entered the PUBG Mobile, earned fifth position with 131 points. These five teams have booked their tickets for the Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024 Riyadh. Apart from them, Power Gaming who came seventh in the event, also received a special invite to the World Cup as the team was the best-performing Saudi-based squad there.

Trending

PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring prize pool distribution

Expand Tweet

Brute Force - $69,750 IW NRX - $53,000 Besiktas Black - $27,000 Money Makers - $30,000 Team Spirit - $34,750 S2G Esports - $17,750 POWR Esports - $15,750 Regnum Carya Bra Esports - $15,000 FUT Esports - $12,500 Virtus.pro - $18,250 Nigma Galaxy - $17,500 Digital Athletics - $16,250 Gaimin Gladiators - $12,000 Fire Flux Esports - $11,500 Twisted Minds - $11,000 3DMAX - $15,500 HEROIC - $3,500 Onyx Ravens - $3,250 Team Falcons - $3,500 Natus Vincere - $3,750

S2G Gaming, the 2022 PMGC champions, fell short by a slim margin of three points to reach the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup. The Turkish team ranked sixth with 128 points, while their counterparts RCB and FUT Exports were eighth and ninth with 121 and 112 points respectively.

Expand Tweet

Virtus.pro, a popular organization, stumbled in the PMSL Grand Finals and ended up their campaign in 10th place with 108 points. Nigma Galaxy, a top-tier team, faced hard challenges and finished 11th in the standings. Digital Athletics and Gaimin Gladiators came 12th and 13th respectively after their poor performances.

Well-known names like Heroic, Team Falcons, and Natus Vincere had a disappointing tournament as these teams were in the bottom four of the League Stage and had failed to reach the PMSL Grand Finals.