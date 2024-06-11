  • home icon
PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring: Winners, prize pool distribution, qualified teams for PMWC, and more

By Gametube
Modified Jun 11, 2024 12:36 GMT
Brute Force wins PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Brute Force wins PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Brute Force from Russia emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 EMEA Spring. The club displayed spectacular performances in the Grand Finals and scored 183 points with the help of 106 eliminations and three Chicken Dinners. The lineup was also impressive during the League Stage. The club was awarded a cash prize of $69,750.

IW NRX from Turkey claimed second rank with 143 points and two Chicken Dinners. The squad maintained their rhythm in 18 matches played in the PMSL Grand Finals. Besiktas Black, who stumbled in the League Stage, bounced back in the Finale and registered third place to their name with 141 points. The side kicked off the ultimate stage with a thumping Chicken Dinner and managed to maintain their position in the top five.

Money Makers were fourth in the overall standings with 140 points, including 77 eliminations. Team Spirit, who recently entered the PUBG Mobile, earned fifth position with 131 points. These five teams have booked their tickets for the Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024 Riyadh. Apart from them, Power Gaming who came seventh in the event, also received a special invite to the World Cup as the team was the best-performing Saudi-based squad there.

PMSL 2024 EMEA Spring prize pool distribution

  1. Brute Force - $69,750
  2. IW NRX - $53,000
  3. Besiktas Black - $27,000
  4. Money Makers - $30,000
  5. Team Spirit - $34,750
  6. S2G Esports - $17,750
  7. POWR Esports - $15,750
  8. Regnum Carya Bra Esports - $15,000
  9. FUT Esports - $12,500
  10. Virtus.pro - $18,250
  11. Nigma Galaxy - $17,500
  12. Digital Athletics - $16,250
  13. Gaimin Gladiators - $12,000
  14. Fire Flux Esports - $11,500
  15. Twisted Minds - $11,000
  16. 3DMAX - $15,500
  17. HEROIC - $3,500
  18. Onyx Ravens - $3,250
  19. Team Falcons - $3,500
  20. Natus Vincere - $3,750

S2G Gaming, the 2022 PMGC champions, fell short by a slim margin of three points to reach the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup. The Turkish team ranked sixth with 128 points, while their counterparts RCB and FUT Exports were eighth and ninth with 121 and 112 points respectively.

Virtus.pro, a popular organization, stumbled in the PMSL Grand Finals and ended up their campaign in 10th place with 108 points. Nigma Galaxy, a top-tier team, faced hard challenges and finished 11th in the standings. Digital Athletics and Gaimin Gladiators came 12th and 13th respectively after their poor performances.

Well-known names like Heroic, Team Falcons, and Natus Vincere had a disappointing tournament as these teams were in the bottom four of the League Stage and had failed to reach the PMSL Grand Finals.

