PMSL 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals: Teams, PMWC slots, dates, and how to watch 

The three-day Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer takes place from May 31 to June 2. The 16 top teams from the recently concluded league stage have been confirmed for this phase. In the span of three days, these finalists will play 18 matches across three maps in a 10-point scoring system. It is being held at the Samut Prakan, Thailand.

The top five performing teams from the Super League Finals will progress to the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024 Riyadh, KSA. During the League Stage, the participants have achieved their headstart points for the Finals.

PMSL 2024 Summer Finals teams and headstart points

Here are the 16 finalists and their respective headstart points:

Alter Ego Ares - 30 points Bigetron RA - 22 points D'Xavier - 18 points BOOM Esports - 16 points Yoodo Alliance -15 points FaZe Clan - 14 points Team Flash - 13 points RRQ RYU - 12 points SEM9 - 8 points The Infinity - 7 points Talon Esports - 6 points Vampire Esports - 5 points Team NKT - 4 points Pigmy Team - 3 points XERXIA Esports - 2 points PEA Baruz - 1 point

Top teams to watch out for

Alter Ego was the star performer in the PMSL League Stage and exhibited uniform performance throughout three weeks. Their prominent player Rosemary was exceptional there and emerged as the top individual and was also the MVP in the first and second weeks.

Bigetron RA, a fan-favorite team, too had a mesmerizing run in the League Stage, claiming the second rank on the scoreboard. The squad’s eyes will be on their PMSL trophy. D’Xavier from Vietnam also looked impressive and earned the third rank.

Indonesia's BOOM Esports will fight to defend their Super League title. The defending champions were fourth in the League Stage and will need to showcase consistency in the Finals. Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia finished behind them in fifth position and will be hoping to register their win in the PMSL Summer.

Popular club FaZe Clan had a modest run in the League as the Thai lineup came sixth there. SEM9, which features PUBG Mobile pro uHigh, also had a below-average showcasing in the initial stage. However, both teams have the potential to improve their results in the Finals.

Vampire Esports, a wildly successful team, was inconsistent in the League Stage as well. They ranked 12th there and will be aiming to enhance their output in the PMSL Grand Finals.

