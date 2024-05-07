PMSL 2024 SEA Summer: Teams, format, prize pool, and more

The Summer edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA is all set to commence on May 8 with 24 teams coming to the fore. This major regional event will run for around a month with the top five performing clubs progressing to the Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh. Earlier this year, the game partnered with 20 popular organizations from Southeast Asia, who also participated in the Super League Spring edition. These 20 squads will actively participate in this event.

Like the previous edition, the PMSL League Stage is supposed to be conducted in three rounds: Group Stage, Last Chance, and Super Sunday. 24 teams, divided into three groups, will clash against each other in the first round, with the top eight moving to Super Sunday and the bottom 16 being relegated to the Last Chance.

In the second round, 16 teams from the Group Stage will clash against the best eight progressing to Super Sunday. They will only play six games in the Last Chance.

In Super Sunday, 16 teams (eight each from Group Stage and Last Chance) will compete to amass Weekly League Points. The best 16 squads from the overall League Points will reach the Grand Finals, scheduled from May 31 to June 2 in Thailand.

PMSL 2024 SEA Summer teams

Apart from the 20 partnered teams, four organizations from the regional PUBG Mobile National Championship 2023 events will compete in the Summer edition. Here are the participants:

Team NKT Morph Team Yoodo O-TWO ROY Esports Talon Esports Alter Ego Ares Todak The Infinity Bigetron RA VOIN DONKEY ID RRO RYU SEM9 PEA Baruz XERXIA Esports FaZe Clan D'Xavier Pigmy Team BOOM Esports CRIT VIP Geek Fam Yoodo Alliance Vampire Esports Team Secret Team Flash

A prize pool of $200,000 is set for the PMSL Summer. The top four teams from the competition will receive a spot in the Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024. On the other hand, the fifth-ranked squad will progress to its Survival Stage.

Team Secret has recently acquired Team X's roster, who won the PMNC 2023 Vietnam. Earlier in January 2024, the renowned organization had disbanded its PUBG Mobile's Malaysian lineup.

The PMSL 2024 Spring was clinched by Indonesia's BOOM Esports, with Alter Ego and Talon finishing second and third respectively. Popular firms like Bigetron, Faze, and Vampire Esports had an average run in the previous edition. The Infinity, XERXIA, and Todak completely capitulated and failed to gain a spot in the Spring Grand Finals.