PMSL 2024 SEA Summer: Teams, format, prize pool, and more

By Gametube
Modified May 07, 2024 18:39 GMT
PMSL 2024 Summer starts on May 8 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PMSL 2024 Summer starts on May 8 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Summer edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA is all set to commence on May 8 with 24 teams coming to the fore. This major regional event will run for around a month with the top five performing clubs progressing to the Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh. Earlier this year, the game partnered with 20 popular organizations from Southeast Asia, who also participated in the Super League Spring edition. These 20 squads will actively participate in this event.

Like the previous edition, the PMSL League Stage is supposed to be conducted in three rounds: Group Stage, Last Chance, and Super Sunday. 24 teams, divided into three groups, will clash against each other in the first round, with the top eight moving to Super Sunday and the bottom 16 being relegated to the Last Chance.

In the second round, 16 teams from the Group Stage will clash against the best eight progressing to Super Sunday. They will only play six games in the Last Chance.

In Super Sunday, 16 teams (eight each from Group Stage and Last Chance) will compete to amass Weekly League Points. The best 16 squads from the overall League Points will reach the Grand Finals, scheduled from May 31 to June 2 in Thailand.

PMSL 2024 SEA Summer teams

Apart from the 20 partnered teams, four organizations from the regional PUBG Mobile National Championship 2023 events will compete in the Summer edition. Here are the participants:

  1. Team NKT
  2. Morph Team
  3. Yoodo O-TWO
  4. ROY Esports
  5. Talon Esports
  6. Alter Ego Ares
  7. Todak
  8. The Infinity
  9. Bigetron RA
  10. VOIN DONKEY ID
  11. RRO RYU
  12. SEM9
  13. PEA Baruz
  14. XERXIA Esports
  15. FaZe Clan
  16. D'Xavier
  17. Pigmy Team
  18. BOOM Esports
  19. CRIT VIP
  20. Geek Fam
  21. Yoodo Alliance
  22. Vampire Esports
  23. Team Secret
  24. Team Flash

A prize pool of $200,000 is set for the PMSL Summer. The top four teams from the competition will receive a spot in the Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024. On the other hand, the fifth-ranked squad will progress to its Survival Stage.

Team Secret has recently acquired Team X's roster, who won the PMNC 2023 Vietnam. Earlier in January 2024, the renowned organization had disbanded its PUBG Mobile's Malaysian lineup.

The PMSL 2024 Spring was clinched by Indonesia's BOOM Esports, with Alter Ego and Talon finishing second and third respectively. Popular firms like Bigetron, Faze, and Vampire Esports had an average run in the previous edition. The Infinity, XERXIA, and Todak completely capitulated and failed to gain a spot in the Spring Grand Finals.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी