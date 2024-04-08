PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2024 League Stage: Number of teams and slots distribution revealed 

On the final day of the PMGO Brazil, Tencent announced the slots distribution for the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2024, the biggest annual event in the game. Similar to the previous two editions, the initial phase of the mega tournament will feature a total of 48 teams from across the world.

However, the publisher did not reveal how many teams would be directly invited to the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to be conducted in the United Kingdom. The total prize pool of the PMGC 2024 is $3 million, the same as the 2023 edition.

The first of three international tournaments of the year concluded on April 7 with the Japanese squad Reject emerging as the PMGO champions. The competition was organized in São Paulo, Brazil, where several top-tier teams participated for a total prize pool of $500,000.

PMGC 2024 League Stage slots allocation

Global Championship 2024 League features 48 clubs (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The League Stage will feature 10 teams from South East Asia, with nine teams from EMEA. Eight clubs from Central and South Asia (CSA) will be selected for this initial phase. Six teams will be chosen from the Americas, while the company will invite 14 teams from China, Japan, Korea, and others.

Interestingly, the team that wins the PMWC 2024 will bring an additional slot to its region for the PMGC League Stage.

Here is the slots distribution:

South East Asia - 10 teams

EMEA - 9 teams

Central and South Asia (CSA) - 8 teams

Americas - 6 teams

China, Japan, Korea, and special invites - 14 teams

PMWC's champions region - 1 team

The publisher will host PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) in several regions. Recently, the spring phase of the tournament was held in South East Asia. Teams will be selected in the Global Championship based on their results in regional competitions.

Teams from China will be chosen based on their performances in the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) tournaments. A few clubs will also receive a direct invitation to the Championship.

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC), the second international tournament of 2024, will be played in July in Riyadh. In total, 48 teams from several countries will be chosen to participate for a total prize pool of $3 million.

IHC Esports from Mongolia lifted the crown of the 2023 PMGC, which was conducted in Turkey. Their counterpart Stalwart Esports was the first runner-up, and Alph7 Esports from Brazil was the second runner-up in the event.