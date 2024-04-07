PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Main Event: Winners, prize pool distribution, overall standings, and more

Japan’s Reject became the undisputed champions of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Brazil after presenting some mind-blowing performances. The experienced crew accumulated 157 points from 18 matches. This is the first Japanese club to lift an international trophy in PUBG Mobile's esports scene. The side was awarded $100,000 in prize money.

Alpha7 Esports, from Brazil, emerged as the second-best team at this prestigious event. They dominated Day 1 completely but couldn’t retain their momentum in the last two days. They scored 139 points and received the runner-up prize of $50,000. Their player, Revoo, clinched 32 eliminations alone.

Vampire Esports, the 2023 PMWI champions, secured the third rank with 127 points and three Chicken Dinners. Members of their team, TonyK and schwepDSIII, acquired 27 and 26 kills, respectively.

Prize pool distribution of PMGO 2024 Main Event

Here is the prize money distribution for this event:

Reject - $100,000 Alpha7 Esports - $50,000 Vampire Esports - $30,000 ІНС Esports - $15,000 S2G Esports - $15,000 IW NRX - $15,000 BOOM Esports - $15,000 Team Falcons CSA - $15,000 Regnum Carya Bra Esports - $15,000 Dplus - $14,000 HFIYS Esports - $12,000 Nova Esports - $12,000 Royals of War - $12,000 Death Wolves - $12,000 Zebra Master - $12,000 Smoke Gaming - $12,000

IHC Esports, the 2023 PMGC champions, captured the third spot with 127 points despite not winning a single game in the PMGO Main Event. S2G Esports, from Turkey, came fifth with 126 points and two Chicken Dinners. This team was followed by its IW NRX counterpart.

Indonesian side Boom Esports finished seventh with 123 points. Team Falcons, who had dominated the Prelims stage, faltered in the ultimate round and ended up in the eighth position.

Dplus, from South Korea, improved its gameplay in the last two games at the PMGO and managed to come 10th in the overall rankings. HFIYS Esports from the United Kingdom occupied the 11th position at the end of this event.

Nova Esports, a hugely popular Chinese club, could not perform as expected and failed to get a place in the top 10. The Order-led lineup collected only 76 points from 18 matches. Neither Paraboy nor Order seemed to be in their optimal form throughout the Main Event.

Royals of War, from Mexico, secured the 13th spot on the overall scoreboard. Three Brazilian squads — Death Wolves, Zebra Master, and Smoke Gaming — were in the bottom three when this event concluded.