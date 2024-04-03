PMGO 2024 Prelims: Overall standings, summary, and more

The three-day Prelims of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 came to a close on April 3, with the top eight teams seizing their spots in the main event. 24 teams took part in this stage and competed in 12 matches each. The bottom 16 squads from the Prelims have been eliminated from this grand tournament. The main event will see 16 teams (eight from this stage, and eight others) play from April 5 to 7.

Team Falcons, who recently signed a star-studded Mongolian lineup, topped the overall standings in the PMGO Prelims. This squad has accumulated 133 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 89 eliminations. Regnum Carya Bra came second with 113 points, including 73 kills.

Overall standings of PMGO 2024 Prelims

RTeam Falcons claimed the first rank in Prelims (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Smoke Gaming from Brazil earned 110 points and captured the third rank in the Prelims. They got amazing results throughout the stage and also claimed three Chicken Dinners. Zerbra Master got the fourth spot with 103 points, including 68 eliminations.

Thailand's Vampire Esports acquired the fifth position with 99 points and three Chicken Dinners. The star lineup, who won the PMWI 2023, will try to win the inaugural PMGO.

IW NRX and Royals of War ended the Prelims in the sixth and seventh ranks with 85 and 79 points, respectively. Death Wolves from Brazil managed to seal their place in the main event after securing the eighth spot in the Prelims.

Team Liquid came 10th in Prelims (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Furia and Team Liquid, who debuted in PUBG Mobile's esports scene in February 2024, saw a disappointing start to their first major tournament as they ended up in the ninth and tenth spots in its Prelims, respectively. Neither will be going to the main event by a narrow margin.

Nigma Galaxy and Influence Rage, some of the experienced teams worldwide, failed to qualify for the PMGO main event as well. Horaa from Nepal, who performed well in the Qualifier Finals, stumbled in the Prelims and came 14th.

Bottom eight teams of Prelims (Image via PUBG Mobile)

N Hyper from North America and INCO Gaming from Brazil struggled in this crucial stage and concluded their campaign in the 17th and 18th spots, respectively. Dingoz Xavier, an experienced Vietnamese squad, ranked 19th after acquiring only 49 points from 12 matches. Virtus Pro and Fut Kaos Esports came 22nd and 24th, respectively.

Expand Tweet

The top eight teams from the Prelims will now meet the other eight squads — these include teams that have been invited to the PMGO Main Event or have advanced from the Qualifier Finals or through regional tournaments. These 16 teams will clash against one another for a grand prize of $356,000.