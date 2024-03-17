PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Spring: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

The spring edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA came to an end on March 17, 2024. Boom Esports from Indonesia became the undisputed champions and also earned their spot in the upcoming PMGO Brazil. The squad grabbed first rank with 179 points in the Grand Finals and received $40,400 in prize money.

Alter Ego, who won the PMSL 2023 Spring and Fall, failed to claim their hat trick trophy. However, the Indonesian squad once again delivered outstanding performances and grabbed second position. Unfortunately, they fell short by only nine points and couldn't get a spot in the PMGO 2024.

Talon Esports, who recently entered PUBG Mobile, had an amazing run in their first major tournament and secured the third position with 147 points. Despite having a dominant start to the Finals and clinching three Chicken Dinners on the first day, Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia stumbled in their last 12 games and slipped to the fourth spot.

Prize Pool distribution of PMSL 2024 SEA Spring

A total of 24 teams took part in the Super League Spring tournament. Here is the prize pool distribution among these participants;

BOOM Esports - $40,400 Alter Ego Ares - $23,450 Talon Esports - $14,900 Y.Alliance - $13,900 FaZe Clan - $11,400 D'Xavier - $8100 Pigmy Team - $8000 Team Flash - $8250 Bigetron RA - $6400 RRO RYU - $8600 Vampire Esports - $9150 Geek Fam - $5000 SEM9 - $6000 Morph GPX - $3900 Team X - $4950 VOIN Esports - $6300 The Infinity - $2150 Team NKT - $2800 XERXIA Esports - $1800 Todak - $1200 CRIT VIP - $1100 ROY Esports - $800 PEA Baruz - $1100 Yoodo O-TWO - $1300

Faze Clan from Thailand took three Chicken Dinners and achieved fifth position in the Grand Finals. D’Xavier and Pigmy Team ranked sixth and seventh respectively. Bigetron Esports, a popular Indonesian club, had a mediocre run in the PMSL Spring and ended their campaign at ninth position.

Vampire Esports, a seasoned Thai lineup, failed completely in this edition and came 11th in the overall standings. Geek Fam from Malaysia also faltered and finished 12th there. The rankings concluded with Morph and VOIN taking the 14th and 16th spots respectively.

Rosemary from Alter Ego exhibited his supremacy throughout the PMSL 2024 Spring and was awarded the Finals MVP and the Gunslinger titles for his incredible performances. He was also the MVP in the second and third weeks of the League Stage.