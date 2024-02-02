Talon Esports, a Hong Kong-based esports club, entered PUBG Mobile by signing five Indonesian players ahead of the PMSL SEA Spring 2024. The renowned organization has also partnered with game publisher Tencent this year, ensuring their place in all three editions of the PMSL SEA in 2024. The company has signed three experienced and two rising players in the lineup.

On February 1, 2024, Talon Esports revealed their PUBG Mobile crew on social media. The club will play its first official tournament in the PMSL Spring, scheduled for February 21 to March 17. The newly formed roster will hope to gain early success under the new banner.

Talon Esports' PUBG Mobile roster

Axel - Fragger Misery - Support Linxx - Fragger RedFace - Fragger Linixx - Fragger S1NYO - Coach LaFlame - Coach

Linxx, RedFace, and Misery were previously associated with Persija Evos and are well-known names in the scene. Their former organization recently disbanded their lineup in December 2023. At the same time, Axel and Linixx are two rising athletes in the lineup.

S1NYO and LaFlame have joined Talon Esports as coaches. These two were previously also members of Persija Evos in 2023. He has also served in the same role for Bigetron Esports. SINYO is one of the popular coaches and has been in this field since 2020.

RedFace came into prominence after joining Bigetron ION in mid-2020. The Indonesian star helped the organization win the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) in the same year.

However, this was the only official tournament he clinched under the banner. He then joined Evos Esports in early 2021. He, alongside his teammates, emerged victorious in the PMPL 2023 Fall while playing for Persija Evos.

Misery joined Bigetron ION in late 2021. He has also played for Bigetron Red Villains from July 2022 to January 2023. He then joined Persija Evos, along with Linxx, RedFace, Microboy, Zuxxy, and Luxxy.

The squad won the PMPL Fall last year. They also looked great in the PMGC 2023 League Stage but struggled a bit in the Grand Finals and ranked 13th in this mega PUBG Mobile event.

Talon Esports hopes to win its first major title in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Super League 2024 Spring. A total of 24 clubs will participate in that prestigious competition. The League Stage of the PMSL will begin this month. The Grand Finals will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur from March 15 to 17.

