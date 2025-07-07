  • home icon
PMSL 2025 Europe Spring: Winners, prize pool, qualified teams for PMWC

By Gametube
Published Jul 07, 2025 05:31 GMT
Team Falcons wins PMSL 2025 Europe Spring (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Team Falcons wins PMSL 2025 Europe Spring (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PMSL 2025 Europe Spring came to a close on July 6, 2025, with the top four teams advancing to the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. Team Falcons emerged victorious in the tournament after brilliant performances in the Grand Finals. The team grabbed 136 points and two Chicken Dinners in the finals. Their star athlete, Coa77, was the MVP. The club was awarded $37,000 in prize money.

Fire Flux Esports also had a phenomenal run in the PMSL 2025. The side ensured a finish in the second spot to their name, earning a cash prize of $23,750. The Turkish squad accumulated 125 points and three Chicken Dinners.

The PMSL 2025 Europe Spring took place from June 23 to July 6. A total of 24 teams competed against each other for four spots in the PMWC 2025 and a huge prize pool of $200,000. The Grand Finals was held in Smash Rule in Istanbul, Turkey.

Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 Europe Spring

  1. Team Falcons - $37,000
  2. Fire Flux Esports - $23,750
  3. IDA Esports - $19,500
  4. Regnum Carya Esports - $15,000
  5. IW NRX - $12,250
  6. S2G Esports - $17,000
  7. Kara Esports - $9,000
  8. Boars Gaming - $8,250
  9. Papara SuperMassive - $5,250
  10. K1 - $5, 250
  11. Thunder TalQ - $9,250
  12. Fenerbahçe Esports - $7,000
  13. Black Esports - $4,500
  14. FUT Esports - $5,500
  15. Barsay Esports - $5,000
  16. BRA BrxMumia Esports - $4,500
  17. Besiktas Getso - $750
  18. RUKH eSports - $750
  19. Guild Esports - $1250
  20. BX Brothers - $750
  21. Galatasaray Esports - $500
  22. Team EGO - $250
  23. RAFHA Esports - $250
  24. MVP Esports - $250
IDA Esports secured the third spot after delivering outstanding performances in their last six matches. The lineup achieved 119 points with the help of 49 kills and two Chicken Dinners in 18 matches. The team walked away with $19,500 in prize money.

Regnum Carya Esports, who won the PMGO 2025, came fourth in the PMSL Europe. The squad, led by Sylas, had an excellent start but faltered on the final day of the event and slipped from first to fourth in the overall standings. The team was awarded $15,000 in prize money.

Qualified teams for PMWC 2025 from PMSL Europe

  1. Team Falcons
  2. Fire Flux
  3. IDA Esports
  4. Regnum Carya Esports
Next Ruya missed the qualification for the PMWC by a whisker. The Turkish team ranked fifth with 112 points. S2G Gaming had an outstanding start to the Finals but lost their momentum in the last six matches. The squad slumped to sixth place with 109 points.

Kara Esports and Boars Gaming finished seventh and eighth, respectively. FUT Esports had a disappointing run in the finale as the team ranked 14th with 69 points. Barsay Esports was 16th with 62 points.

Gametube

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
