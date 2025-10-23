PMSL 2025 Fall Grand Finals: Teams, PMGC slots, and dates

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 Fall Europe is set to be held from October 24 to 26 and boasts $200,000 in prize pool. The 16 finalists will battle across three days at the Complex Istanbul, Turkey. A total of six teams from the region will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The League Stage of the PMSL Europe took place from October 13 to 15. A total of 24 teams participated in this initial stage. The top 20 clubs moved to the Knockout Stage, while the bottom four were eliminated from the Super League.The Knockout Stage was held from October 17 to 19, where 20 teams played for 16 spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom four teams from the Knockout were eliminated from the competition. The remaining 16 teams are now gearing up for the finale. The top three teams from the event will progress to the Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC 2025, where three will advance to the Group Stage of the PMGC.Participating teams in PMSL 2025 Fall Europe Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 16 teams in PMSL 2025 Fall Europe Finals:BRA EsportsPapara SuperMassiveJetgo EsportsRegnum CaryaAnorthosis FamagustaTeam FalconsKara EsportsIDA EsportsBesiktas GetsoS2G EsportsFenerbahçe EsportsXSlay EsportsULF EsportsAsgard EsportsBW Next RuyaThe Noisy BoysBra Esports was fourth in the League Stage. The Turkish squad improved its play in the Knockout Stage and topped the overall rankings. Papara Supermassive has also showcased excellent performances so far in the tournament. It ranked first in the League and second in the Knockout Stage.BW Next Ruya had an astounding run in the League Stage, but stumbled in the Knockout. The squad will aim to bounce back in the PMSL Grand Finals. ULF Esports also had a below average run in the Knockout Stage.Regnum Carya, a well-known team, was sixth in the League Stage and fourth in the Knockout Stage. The Sylas-led squad will be one of the top teams vying for the PMSL trophy. The organisation won the PMGO earlier this year, and then finished fifth in the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2025.IDA Esports and S2G Esports had a mediocre run in both of the previous stages of the PMSL. Popular club and defending champion Team Falcons also had a below average run in the previous stages, and will be looking to enhance its play in the finale and defend the title.