PMSL 2025 Fall Grand Finals: Teams, PMGC slots, and dates

By Gametube
Published Oct 23, 2025 16:43 GMT
PMSL 2025 Fall Europe finale kicks off on October 24 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
PMSL 2025 Fall Europe finale kicks off on October 24 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 Fall Europe is set to be held from October 24 to 26 and boasts $200,000 in prize pool. The 16 finalists will battle across three days at the Complex Istanbul, Turkey. A total of six teams from the region will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Ad

The League Stage of the PMSL Europe took place from October 13 to 15. A total of 24 teams participated in this initial stage. The top 20 clubs moved to the Knockout Stage, while the bottom four were eliminated from the Super League.

The Knockout Stage was held from October 17 to 19, where 20 teams played for 16 spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom four teams from the Knockout were eliminated from the competition. The remaining 16 teams are now gearing up for the finale. The top three teams from the event will progress to the Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC 2025, where three will advance to the Group Stage of the PMGC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Participating teams in PMSL 2025 Fall Europe Finals

Ad

Here are the 16 teams in PMSL 2025 Fall Europe Finals:

  1. BRA Esports
  2. Papara SuperMassive
  3. Jetgo Esports
  4. Regnum Carya
  5. Anorthosis Famagusta
  6. Team Falcons
  7. Kara Esports
  8. IDA Esports
  9. Besiktas Getso
  10. S2G Esports
  11. Fenerbahçe Esports
  12. XSlay Esports
  13. ULF Esports
  14. Asgard Esports
  15. BW Next Ruya
  16. The Noisy Boys

Bra Esports was fourth in the League Stage. The Turkish squad improved its play in the Knockout Stage and topped the overall rankings. Papara Supermassive has also showcased excellent performances so far in the tournament. It ranked first in the League and second in the Knockout Stage.

Ad

BW Next Ruya had an astounding run in the League Stage, but stumbled in the Knockout. The squad will aim to bounce back in the PMSL Grand Finals. ULF Esports also had a below average run in the Knockout Stage.

Regnum Carya, a well-known team, was sixth in the League Stage and fourth in the Knockout Stage. The Sylas-led squad will be one of the top teams vying for the PMSL trophy. The organisation won the PMGO earlier this year, and then finished fifth in the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2025.

IDA Esports and S2G Esports had a mediocre run in both of the previous stages of the PMSL. Popular club and defending champion Team Falcons also had a below average run in the previous stages, and will be looking to enhance its play in the finale and defend the title.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications