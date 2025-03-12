  • home icon
  • PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals: Teams, format, dates, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 12, 2025 02:37 GMT
PMSL 2025 SEA Finals kicks off on March 14 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
PMSL 2025 SEA Finals kicks off on March 14 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring will take place from March 14 to March 16. The top 16 teams from the League Stage will compete against each other in 18 matches. The champions will secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Main Event, scheduled for April.

The League Stage of the PMSL 2025 SEA was held from February 26 to March 9, featuring 24 teams competing over two weeks. The top 16 on the overall rankings advanced to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight were eliminated.

Qualified teams for PMSL 2025 SEA Finals

Here are the finalists of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring and their headstart points:

  1. D'Xavier - 21 points
  2. CelcomDigi Alliance - 20 points
  3. RRQ RYU - 20 points
  4. Bigetron Esports - 19 points
  5. OsjaTH - 15 points
  6. Vampire - 14 points
  7. eArena - 12 points
  8. VOIN DONKEY ID - 9 points
  9. BOOM Esports - 9 points
  10. Team Flash - 6 points
  11. SEM9 - 5 points
  12. Alter Ego Ares - 5 points
  13. Kagendra - 4 points
  14. TEM Entertainment - 4 points
  15. Team Secret - 3 points
  16. Strangers Esports - 2 points

Map rotation and how to watch

The Grand Finals will be streamed live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports at 16:30 WIB.

The first match of each day will be hosted on the Sanhok map, while the subsequent encounters will be played on the Erangel map. The fifth and sixth matches will take place on the Miramar map.

D'Xavier from Vietnam delivered an impressive performance in the League Stage, topping the overall leaderboard. Alliance from Malaysia and RRQ from Indonesia also performed exceptionally well, finishing second and third, respectively. These teams aim to continue their impressive streak in the PMSL Finals.

Vampire Esports, the defending champions, had a successful run in the previous stage, finishing sixth on the scoreboard. Their primary goal is likely to secure the top rank in the Grand Finals and qualify for the PMGO 2025 Main Event.

BOOM Esports, who won the PMSL Spring and Summer 2024, had an underwhelming run in the League Stage, finishing ninth. The Indonesian powerhouse, along with TEM, Team Secret, and Strangers Esports, who struggled in the previous stage, will look to up their game in the Grand Finals.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
