PMSL 2025 SEA Spring League Stage: Overall rankings, highlights, and qualified teams for Grand Finals 

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring has concluded, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight were eliminated. This stage took place over two weeks, from February 26 to March 9, 2025. The Grand Finals is scheduled for March 14 to 16, with the winners earning a spot in the upcoming PMGO main event.

D’Xavier from Vietnam was consistent throughout the two-week League Stage of the PMSL, and the team collected 21 league points. Alliance from Malaysia finished second in this ranking with 20 points after being the table toppers in the first week.

League points of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring

D'Xavier - 21 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 20 points RRQ RYU - 20 points Bigetron Esports - 19 points OsjaTH - 15 points Vampire - 14 points EArena - 12 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 9 points BOOM Esports - 9 points Team Flash - 6 points SEM9 - 5 points Alter Ego Ares - 5 points Kagendra - 4 points TEM Entertainment - 4 points Team Secret - 3 points Strangers Esports - 2 points HomeBois - 2 points Todak - 1 point Talon Esports - 1 point Maqna Esports - 1 point Enam Sembilan - 1 point New Era - 0 points Vikings Esports - 0 points FaZe Clan - 0 points

RRQ RYU from Indonesia jumped to the third spot with 20 points after performing well in the Super Weekend Week 2. Bigetron Esports came fourth with 19 points. The Indonesian squad had a strong run in Week 1 of the PMSL.

Thai teams OsjaTH, Vampire Esports, and EArena were fifth, sixth, and seventh with 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively. VOIN Donkey looked impressive in the first week but faltered in the next week and slipped to eighth rank in the overall standings with nine points.

BOOM Esports and Team Flash came ninth and tenth, respectively. SEM9 from Malaysia was 11th with five points. Alter Ego failed in the opening week but managed to bounce back in the second week and ranked 12th in the overall table. Team Secret and Strangers Esports somehow earned their spots in the Finals.

HomeBois and Todak ranked 17th and 18th, respectively, and failed to qualify for the PMSL Spring Finals. Talon Esports, a popular club, also stumbled and finished 19th on the table. Additionally, Faze Clan had a poor run in the League, as they failed to perform in both weeks of the League.

