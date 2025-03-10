  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PMSL 2025 SEA Spring League Stage: Overall rankings, highlights, and qualified teams for Grand Finals 

PMSL 2025 SEA Spring League Stage: Overall rankings, highlights, and qualified teams for Grand Finals 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 10, 2025 05:26 GMT
PMSL 2025 SEA League ended on March 9 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports Indonesia)
PMSL 2025 SEA League ended on March 9 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports Indonesia)

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring has concluded, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight were eliminated. This stage took place over two weeks, from February 26 to March 9, 2025. The Grand Finals is scheduled for March 14 to 16, with the winners earning a spot in the upcoming PMGO main event.

Ad

D’Xavier from Vietnam was consistent throughout the two-week League Stage of the PMSL, and the team collected 21 league points. Alliance from Malaysia finished second in this ranking with 20 points after being the table toppers in the first week.

League points of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  1. D'Xavier - 21 points
  2. CelcomDigi Alliance - 20 points
  3. RRQ RYU - 20 points
  4. Bigetron Esports - 19 points
  5. OsjaTH - 15 points
  6. Vampire - 14 points
  7. EArena - 12 points
  8. VOIN DONKEY ID - 9 points
  9. BOOM Esports - 9 points
  10. Team Flash - 6 points
  11. SEM9 - 5 points
  12. Alter Ego Ares - 5 points
  13. Kagendra - 4 points
  14. TEM Entertainment - 4 points
  15. Team Secret - 3 points
  16. Strangers Esports - 2 points
  17. HomeBois - 2 points
  18. Todak - 1 point
  19. Talon Esports - 1 point
  20. Maqna Esports - 1 point
  21. Enam Sembilan - 1 point
  22. New Era - 0 points
  23. Vikings Esports - 0 points
  24. FaZe Clan - 0 points

RRQ RYU from Indonesia jumped to the third spot with 20 points after performing well in the Super Weekend Week 2. Bigetron Esports came fourth with 19 points. The Indonesian squad had a strong run in Week 1 of the PMSL.

Ad

Thai teams OsjaTH, Vampire Esports, and EArena were fifth, sixth, and seventh with 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively. VOIN Donkey looked impressive in the first week but faltered in the next week and slipped to eighth rank in the overall standings with nine points.

BOOM Esports and Team Flash came ninth and tenth, respectively. SEM9 from Malaysia was 11th with five points. Alter Ego failed in the opening week but managed to bounce back in the second week and ranked 12th in the overall table. Team Secret and Strangers Esports somehow earned their spots in the Finals.

Ad

HomeBois and Todak ranked 17th and 18th, respectively, and failed to qualify for the PMSL Spring Finals. Talon Esports, a popular club, also stumbled and finished 19th on the table. Additionally, Faze Clan had a poor run in the League, as they failed to perform in both weeks of the League.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी