PMSL 2025 SEA Summer: Teams, dates, prize pool, PMWC slots, and how to watch

The summer edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA is set to be held in Jakarta from June 4 to 22, 2025. A total of 24 teams from Southeast Asia will battle it out against one another for three spots in the PMWC 2025. The spring edition of the event was hosted in February and March this year. D’Xavier from Vietnam took home the trophy in the previous season.

The PMSL SEA Summer features a mammoth prize pool of $200,000, the same as its spring edition. Each week of the League Stage will be held in two rounds: the Group Stage and Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from the League will compete in the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in PMSL 2025 SES Summer

GLU Squad Alter Ego Ares VOIN DONKEY ID Bigetron by Vitality Talon Esports BOOM Esports Todak CelcomDigi Alliance New Era HomeBois Maqna Esports SEM9 eArena Vampire Esports FaZe Clan XSOPHERE ESPORT ETN Esports Gaming D’Xavier ROY Esports Vikings Esports Team Secret RRQ RYU SeaKhoi Esports Claw Slayers

How to watch

The PMSL Summer will be broadcast live on the YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports. The livestream will be held in multiple regional languages and English.

After being acquired by popular French club Vitality, Bigetron Esports will now play as Bigetron by Vitality. The team had finished second in the previous edition of the event. The Indonesian squad will aim to win the PMSL 2025 Summer and grab a place in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025.

Defending champions D’Xavier recently re-signed Chua to their roster. The Vietnamese team had a mediocre run in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Uzbekistan after finishing ninth. Their main focus will now be to secure another official title and earn a spot in the PMWC 2025.

Vampire Esports, a well-known Thai club, recently signed MELA. The team features experienced players, such as SchwepXz, Noozy, and Vintorez. The club finished fourth in the previous edition and was the winner of the PMSL 2024 SEA Fall. They had a mediocre run in the PMGC 2024.

Zuxxy, an Indonesian veteran, has returned to the PUBG Mobile scene. He has joined Claw Slayers for the upcoming event. Zuxxy has earlier played for Bigetron Esports and won several PUBG Mobile titles.

Popular organizations Faze Clan, BOOM, RRQ, and Team Secret will aim to bounce back in this summer edition. These clubs had a poor run in their last few tournaments.

