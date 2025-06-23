PMSL 2025 SEA Summer: Winners, prize pool, qualified teams for PMWC, and highlights

EArena from Thailand emerged victorious in the PMSL 2025 SEA Summer. The team was outstanding in the Grand Finals, which was held in the Smash Rule from June 20 to 22, 2025. The team won the tournament after conquering the 15th match of the finals. The Thai team scored 173 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 102 kills, and was awarded $51,950 in prize money.

The Summer edition of the PMSL 2025 SEA was held from June 4 to 22, 2025. A total of 24 teams contested in the League Stage for 16 spots in the Grand Finals. The top three teams from the tournament have seized their spots in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh.

Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 SEA Summer

Here's a look at the prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 SEA Summer:

Earena - $51,950 Alter Ego Ares - $27,850 Team Secret - $17,250 Vampire Esports - $17,150 Boom Esports - $14,050 D'Xavier - $10,650 Celcomdigi Alliance - $7,350 Talon Esports - $7,300 Faze Clan - $5,800 Voin Donkey Id - $6,050 Claw Slayers - $7,350 Sem9 - $4,350 Bigetron By Vitality - $3,950 Vikings Esports - $3,550 Glu Squad - $3,300 Roy Esports - $2,800 Maqna Esports - $1,200 Todak - $1,400 RRQ Ryu - $900 ETN Esports Gaming - $900 Seakhoi Esports - $900 Xsophere Esport - $900 HomeBois - $650 New Era - $600

Special awards

FMVP - $1,000 - Rosemary (Alter Ego)

Gunslinger - $500 - Rosemary (Alter Ego)

Week 1 MVP - $500 - TonyK (Vampire Esports)

Week 2 MVP - $500 - Yummy (BOOM Esports)

Alter Ego from Indonesia claimed the second position in the PMSL 2025 Summer. In the finals, the team collected 154 points and two Chicken Dinners. Its star player, Rosemary, became the FMVP for his magnificent performances.

Team Secret from Vietnam acquired the third rank after its emphatic performances on the last day of the tournament. The squad grabbed 123 points in its 15 matches. These top three teams have ensured their spots in the PMWC 2025 Riyadh.

Vampire Esports from Thailand faltered in its last few encounters and ended up in the fourth place. The experienced team failed to secure its spot in the upcoming World Cup.

Popular clubs BOOM Esports and D’Xavier were also unable to make it into the top three in the tournament by a small margin. They came fifth and sixth, respectively. Faze Clan came ninth after its average performances in the finale. Bigetron By Vitality from Indonesia had a mediocre run in the PMSL Summer as it ranked 13th in the event.

