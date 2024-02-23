PMSL SEA 2024 Week 1 Group Stage: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 Week 1 concluded on February 23, 2023, with the top eight teams moving on to the Super Sunday phase. The bottom 16 teams from the overall standings find themselves in the Last Chance stage, where they will play six matches for the remaining eight Super Sunday spots.

RRQ RYU from Indonesia was the star performer in the Group Stage of the PMSL Week 1. The side was in spectacular shape from Day 1 and amassed 123 points from 12 matches. The club saw a perfect start to the contest and will hope to replicate their performance from Week 1 in the Super Sunday phase.

Vampire Esports got the second rank in the Group Stage with 111 points, including 64 eliminations. This Thai team has presented admirable performances throughout Week 1.

Qualified teams for PMSL SEA Week 1 Super Sunday

Here are the eight teams that have sealed their spots in the Super League Week 1 Super Sunday:

RRQ RYU Vampire Esports Team NKT VOIN Esports SEM9 Esports Morph GPX D’Xavier Team Flash

Team NKT, an underdog squad from Thailand, amazed viewers with their gameplay and came third in the Group Stage with 100 points, including 60 kills. The lineup got their spot in the PMSL after winning their regional PMNC.

VOIN Esports claimed fifth position with 90 points despite not having any Chicken Dinner. SEM9 Esports, from Malaysia, occupied the fifth position with 84 points. The star-studded squad delivered excellent performances in their last few games and managed to finish in the top eight. It's also worth noting that this team recently signed the former Bigetron star UHigh.

Morph from Indonesia registered 81 points and came sixth in the Groupe Stage. D'Xavier and Team Flash from Vietnam came seventh and eighth, respectively.

PMSL Week 1 Last Chance teams

These are the bottom 16 squads from the Group Stage:

Bigetron RA Yoodo Alliance Team X Alter Ego Talon Esports Todak XERXIA CRIT VIP Faze Clan Infinity Pigmy Team Roy Esports Geek Fam Boom Esports Yoodo O-Two PEA Baruz

Indonesian squad Bigetron Esports was ninth with 78 points in the Group Stage. Alter Ego, the winner of 2023's PMSL, came 12th with 75 points. Talon Esports, who recently entered the PUBG Mobile scene, ranked 13th with 21 points.

FaZe Clan, from Thailand, couldn't play well and ended up in the 17th spot on the overall leaderboard. Geek Fam came 21st with 41 points, while Boom Esports ended the Group Stage in 22nd place with only 33 points.