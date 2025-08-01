PMWC 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 kicked off on August 1. The 16 finalists played six matches on Day 1. Myanmar’s Yangon Galacticos made an impressive start to the finale as they grabbed first place with 67 points and two Chicken Dinners. South Korea’s DRX seized second place with 53 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Mongolia’s Alpha Gaming was third on the leaderboard after six matches of the PMWC Finals with 48 points. Alpha Ego and Weibo Gaming were fourth and fifth with 43 and 39 points, respectively. POWR came sixth with 38 points. Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champions, ranked seventh with 36 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Falcons finished ninth with 32 points and one Chicken Dinner. Horaa Esports had an average run as they collected only 25 points. 4Thrives and TT Global scored 21 points each. EArena was in the bottom spot with only 11 points.

Day 1 highlights of PMWC 2025 Grand Finals

The top eight teams after Day 1 of Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/@PUBGMOBILEEsports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 1:

Yangon Galacticos - 67 points DRX - 53 points Alpha Gaming - 48 points Alter Ego Ares - 43 points Weibo Gaming - 39 points POWR eSports - 38 points Regnum Carya - 36 points IDA Esports - 36 points Team Falcons - 32 points NS RedForce - 29 points Fire Flux Esports - 29 points Horaa Esports - 25 points 4thrives Esports - 21 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 21 points Team Secret - 19 points EArena - 11 points

Match 1 - Sanhok

Alter Ego grabbed a huge 23-point Chicken Dinner in the opening match. Alpha Gaming and IDA also made a nice start, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively. POWR and DRX secured nine and eight points to their respective names.

Match 2 - Erangel

Yangon Galacticos won the second game with 22 points. Weibo Gaming earned 12 points, including eight eliminations. Team Secret and Alpha Gaming managed 11 points each. NS RedForce took eight points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Regnum Carya registered a 21-point victory in the fourth encounter of the PMWC Finals. DRX added 14 points to their name. 4Thrives and POWR earned 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The bottom eight teams after Grand Finals Day 1 (Image via YouTube/@PUBGMOBILEEsports)

Match 4 - Erangel

Team Falcons clinched a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Yangon Galacticos played aggressively and took 13 points. Horaa also had a good game as the Nepali squad grabbed 12 points. Weibo Gaming garnered eight points.

Match 5 - Miramar

DRX secured a 15-point win in the fifth round of the day. Fire Flux grabbed 11 points after playing aggressively. Yangon Galacticos and IDA Esports accumulated nine points each. Regnum Carya and TT Global claimed seven points each.

Match 6 - Miramar

Yangon Galacticos won their second Chicken Dinner of the PMWC Finals with 22 points. Alpha Gaming played well and earned 16 points. Weibo Gaming managed 10 points. DRX and Fire Flux achieved seven points each.

