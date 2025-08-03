  • home icon
  PMWC 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

PMWC 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Published Aug 03, 2025 06:05 GMT
Day 3 of PMWC 2025 is scheduled on August 3 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Day 3 of PMWC 2025 is scheduled on August 3 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Grand Finals will take place on August 6. The third and final day of the finale will be played in the Smash Rule. The Target Match Point for the day is 128 points. A maximum of six games are scheduled to be held on Day 3. Myanmar’s Yangon Galacticos holds first place in the overall standings after 12 matches.

The PMWC 2025 Grand Finals features 16 teams, including eight from the Group Stage and eight from the Survival Stage. These 16 finalists have played 12 matches in the first two days of the finale.

Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Grand Finals

Here's a look at the teams participating in PMWC 2025 Grand Finals:

  1. Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)
  2. 4thrives Esports (Pakistan)
  3. DRX (South Korea)
  4. Weibo Gaming (China)
  5. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  6. Team Secret (Vietnam)
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  8. IDA Esports (Turkey)
  9. Horaa (Nepal)
  10. Fire Flux (Turkey)
  11. POWR (Saudi Arabia)
  12. Regnum Carya (Turkey)
  13. EArena (Thailand)
  14. NS RedForce (South Korea)
  15. Falcons (Europe)
  16. Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

PMWC 2025 Grand Finals: Schedule and how to watch

The final day of the event will kick at 4:30 pm IST. It will be streamed live on the YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in many languages, including English.

youtube-cover
Here is the schedule for Day 3:

  • Pre Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Teams Presentation - 4:15 pm IST
  • Match 13 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 14 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 15 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 16 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 17 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 18 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST

PMWC 2025 Grand Finals: Overall standings after Day 2

Yangon Galacticos have displayed stellar performances so far in the finale. The team grabbed 118 points after winning four out of 12 matches. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia claimed the second position with 117 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming from China ranked third with 82 points.

Alter Ego jumped to fourth place after winning the last game of Day 2. The team has collected 78 points and two Chicken Dinners. DRX came fifth with 76 points. Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champions, secured the sixth rank with 74 points.

Pakistan’s 4Thrives held eighth in the standings with 68 points and one Chicken Dinner. Nepal’s Horaa have had average performances so far in the PMWC Finale as they rank 14th with 48 points. China’s TT Global finished 16th with 35 points.

Gametube

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
