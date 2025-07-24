PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage has been scheduled for July 25, 2025. Groups Red and Yellow will compete in six matches across three maps on the opening day. A total of 24 teams have been divided into three groups. Each group will feature 12 matches. The eight best teams will progress to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 will play the Survival Stage.The Group Stage of PMWC 2025 will be organized from July 25 to July 28, 2025, at the Qiddiya Esports Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. These 24 clubs, from different parts of the world, will take on each other as they vie for the prestigious trophy and a prize pool of $3 million.Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese are the three groups:Group RedTeam Falcons (Europe)Horaa Esports (Nepal)EArena (Thailand)POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)Weibo Gaming (China)Team AxTMG Gaming (India)Group GreenIDA Esports (Turkey)Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)Team GAMAX (Egypt)INTENSE GAME (Brazil)KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)ThunderTalk Gaming (China)R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)Group Yellow Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)4thrives Esports (Pakistan)Team Secret (Vietnam)Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)DRX (South Korea)Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)Schedule and how to watchDay 1 of PMWC 2025 will kick off at 4 pm IST. It will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok in several languages. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is the schedule for Day 1 (Groups Red vs Yellow):Pre-show - 4 pm ISTTeams Present/Walkouts - 4:15 pm ISTMatch 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTTeam AxTMG from India, who recently lifted the BMPS 2025 title, has been seeded into Group Red for this group. The squad will be playing their first international PUBG Mobile event. It features rising athletes Aryan, Vishnu, Hitler, Syrax and Devotee.Defending champions Alpha7 Exports from Brazil have also been placed in Group Red. Weibo Gaming, which recently clinched the Hong Kong Invitational, is in this group.Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champions, have been seeded in Group Yellow. The team, led by Sylas, will look to win their second consecutive major title in the PMWC event. Pakistan's 4Thrives and South Korea's DRX are also in this group.