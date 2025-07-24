  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:31 GMT
PMWC 2025 begins on July 25 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
PMWC 2025 begins on July 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage has been scheduled for July 25, 2025. Groups Red and Yellow will compete in six matches across three maps on the opening day. A total of 24 teams have been divided into three groups. Each group will feature 12 matches. The eight best teams will progress to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 will play the Survival Stage.

Ad

The Group Stage of PMWC 2025 will be organized from July 25 to July 28, 2025, at the Qiddiya Esports Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. These 24 clubs, from different parts of the world, will take on each other as they vie for the prestigious trophy and a prize pool of $3 million.

Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Group Stage

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

These are the three groups:

Group Red

  1. Team Falcons (Europe)
  2. Horaa Esports (Nepal)
  3. EArena (Thailand)
  4. POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)
  5. Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)
  6. Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)
  7. Weibo Gaming (China)
  8. Team AxTMG Gaming (India)

Group Green

  1. IDA Esports (Turkey)
  2. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  3. Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)
  4. Team GAMAX (Egypt)
  5. INTENSE GAME (Brazil)
  6. KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  8. R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)

Group Yellow

  1. Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)
  2. Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)
  3. 4thrives Esports (Pakistan)
  4. Team Secret (Vietnam)
  5. Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)
  6. INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)
  7. DRX (South Korea)
  8. Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)
Ad

Schedule and how to watch

Day 1 of PMWC 2025 will kick off at 4 pm IST. It will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok in several languages.

Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 1 (Groups Red vs Yellow):

  • Pre-show - 4 pm IST
  • Teams Present/Walkouts - 4:15 pm IST
  • Match 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST
youtube-cover
Ad

Team AxTMG from India, who recently lifted the BMPS 2025 title, has been seeded into Group Red for this group. The squad will be playing their first international PUBG Mobile event. It features rising athletes Aryan, Vishnu, Hitler, Syrax and Devotee.

Defending champions Alpha7 Exports from Brazil have also been placed in Group Red. Weibo Gaming, which recently clinched the Hong Kong Invitational, is in this group.

Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champions, have been seeded in Group Yellow. The team, led by Sylas, will look to win their second consecutive major title in the PMWC event. Pakistan's 4Thrives and South Korea's DRX are also in this group.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications