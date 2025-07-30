PMWC 2025 Survival Stage: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

The Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 came to an end on July 30. The bottom 16 teams from the Group Stage fought in 12 matches in this stage. The best eight teams progressed to the Grand Finals. The remaining teams were eliminated from this international event. The Grand Finals will be organised from August 1 to 3, 2025.Nepal’s Horaa played well in the PMWC Survival Stage and secured first rank in the overall standings. The squad posted 108 points on the board in 12 matches. They grabbed two Chicken Dinners and 72 eliminations. Fire Flux from Turkey acquired second place with 104 points and two Chicken Dinners.Overall standings of PMWC 2025 Survival Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoraa Esports - 108 pointsFire Flux Esports - 104 pointsPOWR eSports - 104 pointsRegnum Carya - 100 pointseArena - 92 pointsNS RedForce - 92 pointsTeam Falcons - 71 pointsYangon Galacticos - 70 pointsINFLUENCE RAGE - 69 pointsR8 Esports - 55 pointsTeam Vision - 50 pointsINTENSE GAME - 48 pointsAlpha7 Esports - 45 pointsTeam AxTMG - 37 pointsKINOTROPE - 30 pointsTeam GAMAX - 27 pointsPOWR from Saudi Arabia also impressed with their gameplay. The team ranked third with 104 points and two Chicken Dinners. Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champions, ensured fourth place with 100 points and one Chicken Dinner.eArena from Thailand performed well in their last six games and jumped to fifth place with 92 points and two Chicken Dinners. NS RedForce and Team Falcons were sixth and seventh with 92 and 71 points, respectively. Yangon Galacticos finished eighth with 70 points. As mentioned previously, these eight teams qualified for the PMWC 2025 finale.Here are the 16 finalists:Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)4thrives Esports (Pakistan)DRX (South Korea)Weibo Gaming (China)Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)Team Secret (Vietnam)ThunderTalk Gaming (China)IDA Esports (Turkey)Horaa (Nepal)Fire Flux (Turkey)POWR (Saudi Arabia)Regnum Carya (Turkey)EArena (Thailand)NS RedForce (South Korea)Falcons (Europe)Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInfluence Rage from Brazil missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals by a narrow margin. The team ended up in the ninth spot with 69 points. R8 and Vision ranked 10th and 11th with 55 and 50 points, respectively. Intense Games came 12th with 48 points.Defending champions Alpha7 Esports ranked 13th with 45 points. The renowned squad struggled in many matches and failed to win a single Chicken Dinner. Team AxTMG from India also failed to qualify for the PMWC Grand Finals. They finished 14th with 37 points, including 28 eliminations. KINOTROPE and GAMAX were in the bottom two with 30 and 27 points, respectively, in the Survival Stage.