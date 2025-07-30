  • home icon
PMWC 2025 Survival Stage: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:17 GMT
PMWC Survival Stage ended on July 30 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
PMWC Survival Stage ended on July 30 (Image via YouTube/@PUBGMOBILEEsports)

The Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 came to an end on July 30. The bottom 16 teams from the Group Stage fought in 12 matches in this stage. The best eight teams progressed to the Grand Finals. The remaining teams were eliminated from this international event. The Grand Finals will be organised from August 1 to 3, 2025.

Nepal’s Horaa played well in the PMWC Survival Stage and secured first rank in the overall standings. The squad posted 108 points on the board in 12 matches. They grabbed two Chicken Dinners and 72 eliminations. Fire Flux from Turkey acquired second place with 104 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Overall standings of PMWC 2025 Survival Stage

  1. Horaa Esports - 108 points
  2. Fire Flux Esports - 104 points
  3. POWR eSports - 104 points
  4. Regnum Carya - 100 points
  5. eArena - 92 points
  6. NS RedForce - 92 points
  7. Team Falcons - 71 points
  8. Yangon Galacticos - 70 points
  9. INFLUENCE RAGE - 69 points
  10. R8 Esports - 55 points
  11. Team Vision - 50 points
  12. INTENSE GAME - 48 points
  13. Alpha7 Esports - 45 points
  14. Team AxTMG - 37 points
  15. KINOTROPE - 30 points
  16. Team GAMAX - 27 points

POWR from Saudi Arabia also impressed with their gameplay. The team ranked third with 104 points and two Chicken Dinners. Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champions, ensured fourth place with 100 points and one Chicken Dinner.

eArena from Thailand performed well in their last six games and jumped to fifth place with 92 points and two Chicken Dinners. NS RedForce and Team Falcons were sixth and seventh with 92 and 71 points, respectively. Yangon Galacticos finished eighth with 70 points. As mentioned previously, these eight teams qualified for the PMWC 2025 finale.

Here are the 16 finalists:

  1. Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)
  2. 4thrives Esports (Pakistan)
  3. DRX (South Korea)
  4. Weibo Gaming (China)
  5. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  6. Team Secret (Vietnam)
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  8. IDA Esports (Turkey)
  9. Horaa (Nepal)
  10. Fire Flux (Turkey)
  11. POWR (Saudi Arabia)
  12. Regnum Carya (Turkey)
  13. EArena (Thailand)
  14. NS RedForce (South Korea)
  15. Falcons (Europe)
  16. Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)
Influence Rage from Brazil missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals by a narrow margin. The team ended up in the ninth spot with 69 points. R8 and Vision ranked 10th and 11th with 55 and 50 points, respectively. Intense Games came 12th with 48 points.

Defending champions Alpha7 Esports ranked 13th with 45 points. The renowned squad struggled in many matches and failed to win a single Chicken Dinner. Team AxTMG from India also failed to qualify for the PMWC Grand Finals. They finished 14th with 37 points, including 28 eliminations. KINOTROPE and GAMAX were in the bottom two with 30 and 27 points, respectively, in the Survival Stage.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
