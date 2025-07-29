PMWC 2025 Survival Stage Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage takes place on July 29, with 16 PUBG Mobile teams competing in six matches. The second and final day of the stage will be held on July 30. The top eight teams from the overall standings will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining eight will be knocked out of the tournament.The Group Stage of PMWC 2025 was held from July 25 to 27. A total of 24 teams competed for eight spots in the Grand Finals, while the other 16 progressed to the Survival Stage. The Grand Finals are scheduled to take place from August 1 to 3, 2025.Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Survival Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the teams participating in the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage:Regnum CaryaNS RedForceYangon GalacticosAlpha7 EsportsHoraa EsportsPOWR eSportsTeam AxTMGTeam VisioneArenaINFLUENCE RAGER8 EsportsINTENSE GAMEFire Flux EsportsTeam FalconsKINOTROPTeam GAMAXDay 1 schedule and how to watchDay 1 of the PMWC Survival Stage will feature six matches across three maps. Fans can watch these high-stakes clashes live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. The action will also be broadcast via Nodwin Gaming on the Sony LIV app.Here is the schedule for Day 1 of the Survival Stage:Pre-Show - 4:00 pm ISTTeams Present - 4:15 pm ISTMatch 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTPMGO 2025 champions Regnum Carya had a good run in the Group Stage but fell short of qualifying for the Grand Finals by just two points. The Turkish team will now set its sights on earning a place in the finale through the Survival Stage. Defending champions Alpha7 Esports had a phenomenal start in the Group Stage but stumbled in their final six matches. The Brazilian powerhouse remains one of the key teams to watch in the Survival Stage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndia’s Team AxTMG finished 15th in the Group Stage. The squad ended their run in this phase with an 18-point Chicken Dinner and will now aim to refine their performance in the Survival Stage to secure a spot among the top eight.EArena, Influence Rage, R8 Esports, Falcons, and Fire Flux struggled in the Group Stage. GAMAX, in particular, had a disappointing run, scoring only 26 points across their 12 matches.