PMWI 2022 Tik Tok contest: How to join, requirements, prize distribution, and more

The highly awaited PUBG Mobile tournament of 2022, the PMWI, starts today with 18 teams to take home the coveted trophy. The event has a gigantic prize pool of $3 million, including multiple special awards and contests.

The Tik Tok and Watchparty contests are the most interesting ones that could help grow the viewership of the event.

The Tik Tok contest features a total prize of $20,000 in which fans can make content and cheer for their favorite teams on the platform according to the instructions given by officials. The contest started on August 6 and will continue until August 13.

How to join PMWI 2022's Tik Tok contest

The content can be a song, a dance, a shoutout, or a sign, and each post must use the hashtags mentioned below.

Requirements

Post must include #PMWI2022 and #PMWIxTEAMABBREVIATION E.g., #PMWIx4R #PMWIxAT7 #PMWIxBOX

Mention @pubgmobileesports (except for USG)

Posted after Aug 6. 00:01 AM (GMT+2) and before Aug 13. 11:59 PM (GMT+2)

A fan can only support one team: a post can't have two # from two different teams and the same account cannot support multiple teams

At the end of the competition, officials will sum the three most viewed videos for each team and reward the top five ranked teams.

Content creators can also take part in the contest and organize community events to get more views (e.g., team jersey giveaways for the best content and autographs of your favorite player).

However, teams from India, China, and Korea cannot participate in this contest. Creators from these countries are also not allowed to the $75 watch party contest. Team Soul (India), RSG (China) and DEMWON Gaming (South Korea) will be competing in the main event.

Tik Tok contest's prize distribution

The team with the most number of views of the videos (sum of three content) created by their fans will receive a prize of $6,000, followed by $5,000 and $4,000.

First rank - $6,000

Second rank - $5,000

Third rank - $4,000

Fouth rank - $3,000

Fifth rank - $2,000

The first day of the main event is about to start in a few hours and fans can enjoy all matches on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook and Twitch in multiple regional languages, including English.

A total of $2 million prize pool will be distributed in the first week, of which $125k has been allocated for special awards. The top five ranked teams from the leaderboard will qualify for the Afterparty Showdown, which boasts $1 million in prize money.

