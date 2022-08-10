PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Day 1: Match timings, schedule, teams, when, and where to watch

The action-packed PMWI 2022 is ready to entertain PUBG Mobile fans around the globe starting tomorrow, i.e., August 11. Furthermore, this will also be an offline event, allowing spectators into the stadium. The first week (Main Event) will last for three days, with a total of 18 matches and the top five from the overall standings will secure their tickets for the Afterparty Showdown.

Day 1 will have six matches spread across three maps, in which the Erangel map will be featured three times, followed by two instances of Miramar, and only one round with Sanhok.

PMWI 2022 Main Event Day 1 schedule and timings

Readers should note that the below timings are all IST. The opening match will begin at 04:30 pm IST, and the day will end around 08:30 pm IST.

Match 1 - Erangel - 04:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 05:10 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 05:50 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 06:30 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 07:10 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 07:50 pm

Starting with the map of Erangel, the top 18 teams will definitely have to maintain their momentum right from the opening match as the number of matches in the tournament is insufficient for any chance of a major comeback.

All the participating teams have considerable experience in Erangel as it has been used in competitive events more than any other map. At the same time, their performances in Miramar will also be important as there will be two matches on the map every day.

Main Event participants

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) DenizBank Wildcats (Turkey) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons (Special Invite) Team SouL (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad (Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

When and where to watch the PMWI Main Event

The contest will be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports and Gamers8’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels at 04:30 pm IST or 02:00 pm Riyadh local time in multiple languages, including English and Urdu. However, there will be no Hindi language stream for the event.

The PMWI will be the first global competition for most teams and it will be interesting to see how these regional champions perform at the international event. However, a few teams such as Nigma Galaxy, Stalwart, and Box Gaming are entering the event with considerable international tournament experience.

As China is known to be a strong region in the PUBG Mobile competition, RSG will be one of the best competitors in the event, despite this one being their first international tournament ever.

Team SouL has a huge fan following in India and this time, the nation's loyal fans are expecting more from them as their squad has been performing strongly in regional events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S