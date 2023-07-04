PMWI 2023 Allstars: PUBG Mobile teams, prize pools, schedule, format, and more

July 11 marks the beginning of the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI), which will be organized in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Allocating a whopping $3 million in prize money, the publisher invites top teams from around the world to show their mettle at this mega event. The contest will be broadcast live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, and Tik Tok in many languages.

The PMWI Allstars, the initial stage of the competition, has 14 fan-favorite teams (based on in-game voting), two direct invitees, and two from their regional events. In total, 18 teams from 16 different regions will compete in the first stage, which will be played next week from July 11 to 13 with a cash prize pool of $1 million, including a $270K participation reward.

Based on the overall rankings at the end of the intense three-day contest, the six best teams will take a spot in the second stage, called the Main Event, which will occur from July 14 to 16 and features $2 million in prize money. Featuring six matches each day, there will be three games in Erangel, two in Miramar, and one in Sanhok.

PMWI Allstars participants

The crown champions of the 2022 edition, Thailand's Vampire Esports, has received a special invitation to the first phase. R8 Esports from Saudi Arabia has been invited as the host country team. Varrel, who won the Korea vs. Japan Showdown, and Dplus, who topped the regional rankings, will also participate in the event.

Vampire Esports (Thailand) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) S2G Esports (Turkey) Gaimin Gladiators (Europe) N Hyper (North America) ATON Esports (LATAM) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Faze Clan (Thailand) Infinity IQ (Vietnam) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) DRS Gaming (Nepal) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) IKURD (Saudi Arabia) Titan Gaming (Africa) Varrel (Japan) Dplus (South Korea)

When to watch and Map order

The first game of the PMWI Allstars will begin at 11 am (UTC+0) or 4:30 pm IST every day.

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Vampire Esports will aim to defend their title this year. However, their performance in the most recent PMRC SA vs. SEA was not what they are known for. Similarly, Turkey's S2G Esports, the current world champion, couldn't make a significant impact in the regional PMPL Spring. The Hamsig-led lineup will definitely aim to regain its momentum by making a strong performance in the World Invitational.

Alpha7 from Brazil has seized its spot in both the PMWI stages as the star-studded unit got the most votes in the region to play in the Allstars and won the Americas Championship to earn a spot in the Main Event. Faze and Bigetron will also try to fight impressively on the big stage.

