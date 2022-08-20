PMWI Afterparty Showdown Day 3: Teams, schedule, when, and where to watch

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 Afterparty Showdown starts at 4 pm IST today.

After 12 matches, Brazilian squad A7 Esports leads the overall standings with 137 points. The squad has garnered 79 eliminations and three Chicken Dinners in the previous two days.

As usual, the broadcast for the third day's matches will be on the YouTube/Twitch/Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in multiple languages.

Day 3 map schedule for PMWI Afterparty Showdown

Here is the map order for the final day of the event:

Showmatch - Sanhok (4:30 pm IST)

Match 1 - Erangel (5:00 pm IST)

Match 2 - Livik (5:35 pm IST)

Match 3 - Vikendi (6:00 pm IST)

Match 4 - Karakin (6:35 pm IST)

Match 5 - Sanhok (7:05 pm IST)

Match 6 - Miramar (7:35 pm IST)

Showmatch - Livik (8:10 pm IST)

PMWI Afterparty participants

Vampire Esports Falcons Esports Stalwart Esports Nigma Galaxy DAMWON Gaming RA'AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Turkey) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) 7SEA Esports (India) R8 Esports (Special Invite)

Day 2 summary

The second day saw the comeback of the Thai team, Vampire Esports, accumulating 75 points in six matches. The team secured three Chicken Dinners, jumping to the second spot in the overall standings.

Indonesian squad Bigetron RA also had a great outing on Day 2 as they captured multiple top-place finishes, ending in fifth place with 82 points. S2G Esports occupied sixth place with 72 points.

Among the other teams, Nigma Galaxy and Stalwart Esports had an average day as they finished in seventh and eighth spots, respectively. The string of bad runs for the Indian team 7SEA Esports continued throughout Day 2 as well, as they couldn't climb up from the 12th spot.

Stoned from Vampire Esports picked up 13 kills, while Schwepxz, Mythic, Revo, and Hamsig claimed ten frags each on Day 2.

With six matches remaining in the tournament, teams will have to come out all guns blazing to take the top spot. The final day promises a lot of action and excitement for the players and fans. Day 3 will be enjoyable, with the top spot still open for anyone to take.

It would be fascinating to see which teams finish on the podium and take home the lion's share of the USD 1 million prize pool.

