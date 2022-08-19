PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The second day of the PMWI Afterparty Showdown concluded with a nail-biting battle between 12 teams. Alpha 7 Esports from Brazil once again showcased their consistent performances today. The team placed first with 137 points with the help of three chicken dinners.

With strong performances on Day 2, Vampire Esports jumped to second place with 110 points. The Thai team won three chicken dinners today. Saudi Arabian side Team Falcons and Korean team Damwon Gaming were in third and fourth spots with 102 and 83 points, respectively.

PMWI Afterparty Showdown Day 2 highlights

Bigetron RA grabbed first place after PMWI Afterparty Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

Alpha 7 continued their one-sided domination in the first match of Day 2, winning an 11-kill chicken dinner and strengthening their overall pole position on the leaderboard. R8 came second with 3 points, while Damwon Gaming claimed eight kills and the fifth rank before being eliminated. 7SEA Esports came third without any kill points.

Match 2 - Livik

The PMWI Main Event runner-up, Team Falcons, grabbed a 7-kill chicken dinner in the second match. Bigetron RA and Nigma Galaxy came in second and third position with five and eight eliminations. Damwon Gaming were caught on open ground while entering the safe zone, resulting in their elimination with six points.

Overall ranking after PMWI Afterparty Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 3 - Vikendi

Vampire Esports, Damwon Gaming, and Alpha 7 were battling for a chicken dinner in the final zone of the third match. Vampire Esports managed to beat both teams to clinch a 7-kill win. Alpha 7 and Damwon held second and third place with four and six kills, respectively. Stalwart Esports once again had a bad game and collected only two points.

Match 4 - Karakin

Team Falcons had another spectacular performance, taking a 5-kill chicken dinner. Indonesian powerhouse Bigetron RA and UAE-based Nigma Galaxy finished in second and third spots with six and five finishes. Alpha 7 and Vampire garnered ten and eight points, while Stalwart picked up four points in the match.

Match 5 - Sanhok

Vampire Esports performed superbly to win the fifth match with six kills. It was a comeback match for 7SEA, where the squad earned 16 points, including ten finishes. The points accumulated in this match equaled the points collected in their last ten matches. Alpha 7 once again put up a steady performance and claimed 13 points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Vampire Esports won their third chicken dinner of the day with 13 kills. Bigetron RA once again failed to grab a chicken dinner and walked away with second place. Damwon, Nigma, and Stalwart collected six points each.

