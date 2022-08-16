PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown features six different maps, including Livik and Karakin

For the first time in official PUBG Mobile Esports history, a total of six maps will feature in the tournament, called the PMWI Afterparty Showdown. The official event of the title usually features three or four maps, but this time, to make the contest entertaining for fans, Tencent has included two small maps, Livik and Karakin.

It is the second phase of PMWI 2022. The first phase recently wrapped up on August 13 in which only three maps were featured and the top five teams cemented their spots in the Afterparty. Twelve teams will fight for three days for a total prize pool of $1M, including multiple special prizes, making this contest more entertaining for the public.

PMWI Afterparty Showdown map order

Here are the names of all six maps that will be played in the Afterparty:

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Livik Match 3 - Vikendi Match 4 - Karakin Match 5 - Sanhok Match 6 - Miramar

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM

Which map are you looking forward to the most to be played in PUBG MOBILE Esports?



Share your map in the comments!



Download PUBG MOBILE now:



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE 🤩New event, means new maps!Which map are you looking forward to the most to be played in PUBG MOBILE Esports?Share your map in the comments!Download PUBG MOBILE now: pubgmobile.live/pmwi_com 🤩New event, means new maps!Which map are you looking forward to the most to be played in PUBG MOBILE Esports?💬Share your map in the comments!🔥Download PUBG MOBILE now: pubgmobile.live/pmwi_com #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE https://t.co/1qOzyEy7S2

Karakin, a 2KM x 2KM small map, was included in PUBG Mobile on April 7, 2021 and at that time, it replaced Vikendi map. The map has some different features such as Sticky Bomb, Panzerfaust, and Black Zone.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE 🗺️



Assemble your squad and remember that Vikendi will be temporarily offline after Karakin is released. Stay tuned for more info! #Karakin #Karaking PUBG MOBILE's 6th map - Karakin - arrives on April 7th!🗺️Assemble your squad and remember that Vikendi will be temporarily offline after Karakin is released. Stay tuned for more info! #PUBGMOBILE PUBG MOBILE's 6th map - Karakin - arrives on April 7th! 🎉 🗺️ Assemble your squad and remember that Vikendi will be temporarily offline after Karakin is released. Stay tuned for more info! #PUBGMOBILE #Karakin #Karaking https://t.co/fhJ5aznwIC

Livik, another small 2KM x 2KM map, will also be played in the Afterparty. The beta version of the map was included in the game on July 7, 2020 during the PUBG Mobile 0.19 update, while the official version was released in May 2022. The map includes an exclusive vehicle named Monster Truck.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Using the In-Game Highlights Feature, send us your best plays with



pubgmobile.live/TopHighlightsC…



#PUBGMOBILE Showcase your top plays on the Official Livik map!Using the In-Game Highlights Feature, send us your best plays with #PUBGMTOPPLAYSLIVIK #CONTEST and get a chance to be featured on the PUBG MOBILE channels 🤯 Showcase your top plays on the Official Livik map! 💪Using the In-Game Highlights Feature, send us your best plays with #PUBGMTOPPLAYSLIVIK #CONTEST and get a chance to be featured on the PUBG MOBILE channels 🤯🔗 pubgmobile.live/TopHighlightsC…#PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/oi13aZ1z8C

Vikendi, a 6x6 snow map, was removed from the official esports events during the PMCO 2021 Spring. Since then, the map has not been chosen regularly in the official tournament.

It will be interesting to see how the participating teams will perform in these three maps. However, as there are only 12 teams, the competition will be more intense.

Points system in PMWI Afterparty

A different points system will also be used in the contest compared to the PMWI Main Event. In each map, the chicken dinner winner (first place) will earn 10 placement points instead of 15. The second-ranked team will earn six points.

1st Place- 10 points

2nd Place- 6 points

3rd Place- 5 points

4th Place- 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place - 1 point

8th Place - 1 point

9th Place - 0 point

10th Place - 0 point

11th Place - 0 point

12th Place - 0 point

Each Kill represents a point. Fans can watch the event at 4.30 pm IST on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels in several languages.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul