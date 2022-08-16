PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown features six different maps, including Livik and Karakin

For the first time in official PUBG Mobile Esports history, a total of six maps will feature in the tournament, called the PMWI Afterparty Showdown. The official event of the title usually features three or four maps, but this time, to make the contest entertaining for fans, Tencent has included two small maps, Livik and Karakin.
It is the second phase of PMWI 2022. The first phase recently wrapped up on August 13 in which only three maps were featured and the top five teams cemented their spots in the Afterparty. Twelve teams will fight for three days for a total prize pool of $1M, including multiple special prizes, making this contest more entertaining for the public.
PMWI Afterparty Showdown map order
Here are the names of all six maps that will be played in the Afterparty:
- Match 1 - Erangel
- Match 2 - Livik
- Match 3 - Vikendi
- Match 4 - Karakin
- Match 5 - Sanhok
- Match 6 - Miramar
Karakin, a 2KM x 2KM small map, was included in PUBG Mobile on April 7, 2021 and at that time, it replaced Vikendi map. The map has some different features such as Sticky Bomb, Panzerfaust, and Black Zone.
Livik, another small 2KM x 2KM map, will also be played in the Afterparty. The beta version of the map was included in the game on July 7, 2020 during the PUBG Mobile 0.19 update, while the official version was released in May 2022. The map includes an exclusive vehicle named Monster Truck.
Vikendi, a 6x6 snow map, was removed from the official esports events during the PMCO 2021 Spring. Since then, the map has not been chosen regularly in the official tournament.
It will be interesting to see how the participating teams will perform in these three maps. However, as there are only 12 teams, the competition will be more intense.
Points system in PMWI Afterparty
A different points system will also be used in the contest compared to the PMWI Main Event. In each map, the chicken dinner winner (first place) will earn 10 placement points instead of 15. The second-ranked team will earn six points.
- 1st Place- 10 points
- 2nd Place- 6 points
- 3rd Place- 5 points
- 4th Place- 4 points
- 5th Place - 3 points
- 6th Place - 2 points
- 7th Place - 1 point
- 8th Place - 1 point
- 9th Place - 0 point
- 10th Place - 0 point
- 11th Place - 0 point
- 12th Place - 0 point
Each Kill represents a point. Fans can watch the event at 4.30 pm IST on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels in several languages.