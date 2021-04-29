PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded and played games in the BR category. The game offers amazing dynamics and lots of modes and maps to explore. There are HD graphics and immersive soundtracks with real-life inspired weapons in the game.

The Karakin map is the sixth map in the list of maps available in the PUBG Mobile. The map has been replaced with the Vikendi map from the game. This article dives into the top five features of the Karakin map in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 features of Karakin map

#1 Sticky Bomb

Sticky Bomb in Karakin map

The sticky bomb is one of the most interesting features of the new Karakin map. Players can use sticky bombs for various purposes, like penetrating a thin wall or getting an opening to the underground bunkers available across the map. A player can carry up to 18 sticky bombs in his backpack.

#2 Black Zone

Black Zone in Karakin

On the Karakin map, a new zone named Black Zone has been added. The zone works the same as the red zone in other maps like Erangel and Miramar. The Black Zone in the Karakin map can destroy whole buildings and knock or kill players inside them. So, one must be careful to avoid getting caught in a black zone. Players are recommended to evacuate the buildings to stay safe.

#3 Panzerfaust

Panzerfaust in Karakin map

Panzerfault is a new rocket launcher available on the Karakin map. The launcher can demolish a complete building with players inside it. However, the player needs to be careful while using the Panzerfaust launcher. The rocket launcher has a backfire burst that can knock a teammate standing behind a player who uses the Panzerfust in the game.

#4 G36C assault rifle

G36C rifle in Karakin map

The G36C assault rifle is an exclusive weapon available on the Vikendi map. However, now that the Karakin map has replaced the Vikendi map, the weapon is still available. The G36C assault rifle uses 5.56mm ammunition and is one of the best weapons for close-range and mid-range combat in PUBG Mobile.

#5 Bunkers

Bunkers in Karakin map

To add more dynamics to the Karakin map, PUBG Mobile has added underground bunkers to the game. These bunkers are spread throughout the map, and players can use them to access various underground tunnels. However, some of these bunkers are working while some are inactive. Players can distinguish an active underground bunker with the help of a flag placed outside the bunker.

